WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Health officials are concerned about a surge in new coronavirus infections and deaths following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Millions of Americans traveled for it despite warnings.
As a result, doctors are stressing the need to get tested.
They’re encouraging those who gathered or those who traveled to get tested in the coming days.
Based off the latest data, Connecticut’s positivity rate is hovering around 4.81 percent. Doctors fear that number will get higher in the coming weeks.
Though the state may not see a surge for another week or two, health experts said the number of cases could rise exponentially through December and into the start of the new year.
Doctor Deborah Birx, a member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force, said anyone who traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday should assume they were exposed and became infected.
"So if you're young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later, but you need to assume that you're infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask,” Birx said. “And if you're over 65 or you have co-morbidities and you gathered at Thanksgiving, if you develop any symptoms, you need to be tested immediately."
Many local communities prepared for more demand in COVID-19 tests.
As of Sunday, Waterbury reported 5,235 coronavirus cases. with 82 patients hospitalized.
Testing is available at several sites in Waterbury, including at St. Mary’s Hospital. Pre-registration is required.
To find a testing site, head to the state's website here.
