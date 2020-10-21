WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- COVID-19 testing at Bradley International Airport is expanding.
The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that enhancements have been made in response to the increase in folks getting tested at the airport.
New changes will be giving passengers more privacy, and more employees will be added.
A drive-thru site is also being considered for the future, which would be available to airport passengers and the general public.
Since the site at the airport opened almost three weeks ago, more than 4,000 people have been tested.
The announcement comes as the governor says he will not change the state's travel advisory list and he will not limit travel in the tri-state area.
While pre-registration is not required, passengers looking to use the service are strongly encouraged to do so by clicking here.
