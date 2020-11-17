HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Coronavirus testing sites across the state are seeing increased demand.
According to Hartford HealthCare, that means more people are waiting longer to get tested.
Hartford HealthCare said it has administered about 25-percent of the state’s COVID-19 testing.
At the beginning of the pandemic, testing sites were struggling with a short supply of swabs.
As of Tuesday morning, Hartford HealthCare sites were trying to meet the supply and demand issue.
“We’ve had some challenges where the demand is so high,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer, Hartford HealthCare. “As we scale up the process, the demand actually goes further. We continue to work and optimize that as we go further. We’re committed in the long haul during the winter and other months to maintain the access.”
Hartford HealthCare said it’s working to address long wait times and teams are trying to increase staffing.
