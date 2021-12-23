VERNON, CT (WFSB) - COVID-19 testing sites across the state have been hectic.

Demand for at-home COVID tests skyrockets With the omicron strain of COVID-19 now spreading in all 50 states, the rush to get tested before the holidays has grown as well.

People are trying to get peace of mind before gathering with loved ones for Christmas, and many are having no luck getting a test.

One site in Vernon was busy on Thursday.

A sign said walk-ins were welcome. Channel 3 saw car after car pull in and keep the parking lot full for the morning.

However, people told Eyewitness News that it was difficult to walk in and get a test if they didn’t already have an appointment.

There are more than 400 testing sites in Connecticut, according to state health officials.

Many of them have been by appointment only. Even doing a quick check on the state's test finder website, Channel 3 found the open slots were increasingly hard to come by.

“This is my second place I've gone to in-person,” said Corey Huntley, who’s been trying to get tested. “I've been on the CVS websites; I've been on Walgreens' website. I've been on every website that I can find, and I can't find any place to do anything prior to Christmas. Which makes me wonder what all this planning we're doing is for?”

Those who were able to find a lab test, it could take longer than usual to get the results because of the increased demand.

On Nov. 23, around 16,000 new tests were recorded.

On Dec. 22, that number was more than 37,000, almost two-and-a-half times higher.

As of Wednesday, the state's current COVID-19 positivity rate was just below 9 percent.