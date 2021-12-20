(WFSB) - One reason more people are getting tested is because of holiday travel.
Many people are looking to get tested as they travel to see friends and family.
The testing site at Bradley Airport has been busy with people looking to get tested when they land and some people say they’ll likely get tested more then once while they’re here.
This is certainly welcome news, especially since Eyewitness News has also heard from viewers today, saying they’ve run into some problems getting a test.
Viewers tell us on Facebook that they've either waited in line for hours or that they gave up waiting and got take home tests.
A doctor with Hartford HealthCare said they do have some appointments still available, but that does require you to know where to look.
That’s why the governor wants more walk-ups in more places.
Doctors are urging people to be cautious and get tested, but the bigger issue, especially if you want those results before traveling or before a get together, is wait times.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I have the vaccine, I have the booster, but I figured there’s only so much you can do, so while I’m here, I’m going to get regularly tested," Joe Byron of Oklahoma explained.
Doctors tell us tests have been available, even before this expansion, but that’s not across the board. You have to know which providers have them and that’s what Governor Lamont wants to avoid with this expansion.
The other thing people should keep in mind is the increased demand for testing also means labs are taking longer to get results.
"For asymptomatic, if you’re testing as part of it, plan ahead just in case, but Quest is still doing those, Lab Corps is still doing those, the CVS of the world, and the other pharmacies of the world still have access," Dr. James Corden, chief clinical integration officer for Hartford HealthCare, stated.
"Make sure you know whether or not you have COVID. If you’re symptomatic and it’s just a cold, it’s better to know," Dr. Cameron Webb, senior policy advisor for equity for the nation's COVID-19 response team, added.
Even Lamont has seen a delay getting results.
Eyewitness News caught with him Monday in East Haddam. He says he gets tested every other day and normally gets results back in a day.
Now, it’s taking twice as long.
Doctors say there are other things you can do to be safe, like staying up on vaccinations and boosters, maintaining social distancing, and wearing masks, especially if you’re someone who is higher risk.
