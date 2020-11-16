MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – If you’ve tried to get a COVID test recently, changes are you’ve had to wait.
Testing sites are seeing huge increases in people wanting to get tested.
The Community Health Centers said last week, they gave about 25,000 COVID-19 tests.
“We’ve been at this for several months, and early on maybe 100 people in a day or less and now, pretty regularly, it’s in the high 200, 300 or 400s in the course of a day. And the stories wee are hearing are all about exposure,” said Margaret Flinter, Community Health Center.
People started lining up at the CHC early Monday morning and the lines were pretty steady all day. They are now doing testing seven days a week and there’s been a big increase.
Anyone who plans on going should prepare to wait maybe an hour or more. CHC has 13 COVID testing sites and two mobile unites.
The PCR tests are free, which are more accurate than the rapid tests. The results are expected to take anywhere between three and five days.
People are being asked to start quarantining after they take the test just to make sure if they are positive, they won’t risk infecting anyone.
