WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - People are going places for the holidays and they are flying.
Bradley Airport is seeing double the number of travelers this holiday season than last, but there are lots of safety measures in place.
Everyone traveling must wear a masks. There is also a site near the baggage area where people can get COVID tests and vaccinations.
“We are making up for lost time at this point. We are double masked and all vaccinated, boosted, but we just tried to make the voyage despite all that," Jason Gallant explained.
Some have not traveled at all during the pandemic and this year, they decided to mask up, get tested, and see loved ones during the holidays.
“[How does it feel to back flying?] Hectic. Normally, you don’t go anywhere when you are quarantined, so now, there are a whole bunch of people everywhere," Meredith Hamm stated.
Vaccines and boosters are free. Testing is usually covered by insurance, but if not, there is a charge of $125.
Testing is done every day at the airport.
For a schedule of vaccine times you can head here to learn more.
