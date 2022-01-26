(WFSB) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Connecticut.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they're reported.
Jan. 26
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 10.93 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Wednesday, 690,350 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,795 since Tuesday. Officials say 25,568 tests were administered, and 2,795 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 10.93%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,346, down 100 since Tuesday.
Jan. 25
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 13.74 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Tuesday, 687,555 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 3,824 since Monday. Officials say 27,834 tests were administered, and 3,824 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 13.74%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,446, down 31 since Monday.
Jan. 24
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 11.36 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Monday, 683,731 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 12,057 since Friday. Officials say 106,153 tests were administered, and 12,057 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 11.36%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,477, down 218 since Friday.
Jan. 21
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 13.69 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Friday, 671,674 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 4,444 since Thursday. Officials say 32,459 tests were administered, and 4,444 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 13.69%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,695, down 38 since Thursday.
Jan. 20
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 13.29 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Thursday, 667,230 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 4,805 since Wednesday. Officials say 36,158 tests were administered, and 4,805 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 13.29%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,733, down 72 since Wednesday.
Officials announced there are 241 more COVID-related deaths since last Thursday, bringing the state's total to 9,683.
Jan. 19
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 16.55 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Wednesday, 662,425 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 4,745 since Tuesday. Officials say 28,663 tests were administered, and 4,745 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 16.55%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,805, down 14 since Tuesday.
Jan 18
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 18.44 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Tuesday, 657,680 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 4,264 since Monday. Officials say 23,124 tests were administered, and 4,264 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 18.44%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,819, down 38 since Monday.
Jan 17
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 17.09 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Monday, 653,416 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 15,844 since Friday. Officials say 653,416 tests were administered, and 15,844 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 17.09%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,857, down 38 since Friday.
Jan. 14
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 19.35 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Friday, 637,572 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 8,783 since Thursday. Officials say 45,398 tests were administered, and 8,783 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 19.35%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,895, down 22 since Thursday.
Jan. 13
On Thursday, 628,789 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 9,604 since Wednesday. Out of 47,380 tests administered, 9,604 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 20.27%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,917, a decrease of 22 since Wednesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 161 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,442.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 14,003,344, an increase of 47,380 since Wednesday.
Jan. 12
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 21.24 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Wednesday, 619,185 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 7,318 since Tuesday. Officials say 34,460 tests were administered, and 7,318 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 21.24%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,939, up 19 since Tuesday.
Jan. 11
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 23.85 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Tuesday, 611,867 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 6,751 since Monday. Officials say 28,312 tests were administered, and 6,751 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 23.85%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,920, up 31 since Monday.
Jan. 10
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 23.68 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Monday, 605,116 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 31,405 since Friday. Officials say 132,606 tests were administered, and 31,405 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 23.68%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,889, up 79 since Friday.
Over the last week, CT's COVID-19 test providers reported more than 300k tests, surpassing our largest one-week total.Combined with the 1.8M at-home tests we distributed last week and others that folks obtained on their own, we're doing more testing now than at any other point.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 10, 2022
Jan. 7
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 24.55 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Friday, 573,711 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 10,076 since Thursday. Officials say 41,038 tests were administered, and 10,076 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 24.55%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,810, up 26 since Thursday.
Jan. 6
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 22.81 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Thursday, 563,635 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 8,823 since Wednesday. Officials say 38,674 tests were administered, and 8,823 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 22.81%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,784, up 108 since Tuesday.
Lamont said a 9,281 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, up 121 since last week.
Jan. 5
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 22.6 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Wednesday, 554,812 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 10,344 since Tuesday. Officials say 45,760 tests were administered, and 10,344 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 22.6%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,676, up 114 since Tuesday.
Jan. 4
On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 23.85 percent in terms of PCR tests.
Lamont announced the update in a virtual news conference on the state's updated COVID-19 guidance for schools.
On Tuesday, 544,468 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 10,602 since Monday. Officials say 44,449 tests were administered, and 10,602 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 23.85%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,562, up 110 since Monday.
Jan. 3
On Monday, Connecticut Public Health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said the state's positivity rate was 21.52% in terms of PCR tests.
Further details will be released during the state's daily COVID update Monday afternoon.
On Monday, 533,866 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 23,678 since Thursday. Officials say 110,017 tests were administered, 7,704 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 21.52%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,452, up 301 since Thursday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 83 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,160.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 13,590,665, an increase of 110,017 since Wednesday.
Dec. 30, 2021
On Thursday, 510,188 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 7,704 since Wednesday. Out of 37,891 tests administered, 7,704 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 20.33%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,151, an increase of 38 since Wednesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 83 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,160.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 13,480,648, an increase of 37,891 since Wednesday.
If you're reading this comment you're only ever one jab from being excluded. We're fighting for you too, we just started earlier.
You are fighting so hard to play the victim. Bravo
This article will soon finally get scrapped. The numbers were never all that accurate, and now with a market flooded with self home tests, the reporting is fatally flawed and irrelevant. Only a dunce from the cheap seats of Simsbury would disagree. Wonder why he removed his proud home town from his signature? Yellow?
46 Hayes Road
Tariffville, CT 06081
I think we went from ~24% to ~13% in what, a month? That's a quick turn around in the right direction.
Natural immunity from prior infection granted stronger levels of protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19 than vaccination alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a study released Wednesday.
Before Delta became dominant, individuals who had natural immunity were experiencing higher case rates than individuals who were only vaccinated, the study found, but after Delta took hold, those with natural immunity caught COVID-19 less frequently than those who were only vaccinated.
Paging Dr. Dumb:
It helps to read the entire article: "However, this shift coincides with a time of waning vaccine immunity in many people. The study did not factor the time from vaccination -- and potential waning immunity -- into the analysis. The study also does not capture the effect booster doses may have and was conducted before the emergence of the Omicron variant."
Belgium will no longer be recommending the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for citizens under the age of 31, after data shows that using it for the first or second dose of vaccination may cause heart inflammation such as myocarditis. -- Don't worry the risk stops at 31 on the dot though. If you're 32, 33 etc you'll be fine. Science science science.
Now that you've openly flunked college level economics, it's another futile attempt at pre-med. Study harder.
Please stop lying Governor Lamont. The Covid rates are well above what you are trying to report as fact. No one using your all important home test is being reported. There are five people in my home alone who aren't counted. The numbers are growing exponentially and you continue to try and make yourself look good. You have no idea the number of students/staff sick in the state. It is time for you to let someone lead by example rather than political correctness.
If you are vaccinated, good job. If you are unvaccinated, good luck. Let's take off the masks and let the unvaccinated die off. It seems like that is what they want, anyway.
Take off your mask it's fine, you don't have to wear one. You're welcome to breath in fresh air with everyone else whenever you're ready.
Dan- it seems you have become a victim of the insane hyperbole being put out by the media about covid for the past 22 months. You do realize that BEFORE vaccines were available, the survivability was greater than 99.5% for everyone under the age of 70 if they were infected by covid? Those numbers were put out by the CDC in the summer of 2020, and did not even account for comorbidities. With the virus weakening with every mutation, the likelihood of surviving is even higher today. Thinking that people who are not vaccinated are certainly going to die off from covid is so incredibly detached from reality. Yes, being vaccinated likely helps to a certain degree, but those that say the unvaccinated are 10x more likely to die are forgetting that multiplying a very, very small number by 10 is still a very small number.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged that over 75% of COVID deaths were people “who had at least four comorbidities” and were “unwell to begin with.”
Fox News edited the clip, dummy.
"This is a lie, one that is getting picked up and repeated by right-wingers and Covid skeptics across social media. Walensky was talking only about deaths in vaccinated people, not Covid deaths generally," noting she was referring to the new CDC study."
Correct, so if the vaccine fails to protect those at highest risk of death from the disease is it really "highly effective"? I eagerly await the data on the clarification on deaths "from covid" vs "with covid" because those raw death numbers mean nothing without context. The narrative is starting to crack.
The vaccines work, dummy:
"A study of 1.2 million people who were vaccinated between December and October demonstrated that severe disease occurred in about 0.015 percent of the people who received their primary series and death in 0.003 percent of those people."
It is correct that the “75% had 4 comorbidities” figure was from a study looking at vaccinated people. However, the fact that the majority of people who are said to have died from covid had other underlying issues has been known from the beginning: https://www.health.com/condition/infectious-diseases/coronavirus/covid-19-hospitalization. This new study just confirms what was already known, but unfortunately ignored, for almost two years.
Why doesn't the state go back to reporting the death numbers on its Daily Summary like it used to = before only showing them on the Thursday Summary?
Solid speculation from an ignorant fool.
The number is actually much higher than 24%, but case counts aren't the only number or the most important we should be focusing on and people have been saying that for months. No one will report on it however or believe it until all of the media outlets are in lockstep with each other. No dissenting opinions allowed from either side. Hospitalizations should be the real focus, and caring for those in the most at risk categories.
Agreed, and this has been true from the beginning. "Cases" are irrelevant. All that matters is the number of people that are dying or are in the hospital because of covid, not that they died or are in the hospital because they happened to incidentally get a positive test result. Notice the words that are used by the media: “hospitalized with covid” or “hospitalizations related to covid” and not “hospitalized for covid” or “hospitalized because of covid”. It is very misleading. The John Hopkins data (https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/hospitalization-7-day-trend/connecticut/inpatient-capacity) paints a very different picture than what the media is currently portraying. The total number of people in hospitals is actually trending downward, though the number of people “with” covid is increasing. That tells me that there are a lot of incidental hospitalizations.
The "incidental" hospitalizations are 3 to 1 unvaccinated. The ratio should be reversed since 70% of the population is vaccinated. You're a joke.
Did you even look at the data that I provided a link to? The fact that overall hospitalizations are decreasing and the number of those not listed as “with covid” is significantly decreasing tells me there are a lot of incidentals, unless a significant drop off in hospitalizations is historically normal for this time of year. The vaccinated/non-vaccinated ratio isn’t a relevant variable in this analysis. Your ability to be both intellectually inept while being arrogant in your opinions is truly amazing. Let me guess, you have a college degree in a liberal arts field?
".....the vaccinated/non-vaccinated ratio isn’t a relevant variable in this analysis..." because it doesn't fit your anti vax, anti media, anti goverment narrative. You have plenty of company on this site.
It's common sense and historical science that more unvaccinated people will likely be hospitalized with/from Covid or with/from Influenza if they are not up to date with each vaccination. The Covid vaccine is more effective than this year's flu vaccine and I could still get a breakthrough infection from either virus but I'm protected enough to avoid hospitalization.
This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. They aren't going to change their minds by now and I say, let Darwin have at them. The American gene pool will be stronger and smarter in the long run. Can you swim?
Yes I do have a liberal arts degree and unlike you I can prove it. Safe anonymity = no accountability.
Go ahead and show me another study, fool. I can always say it was "widely panned".
No need to show proof of your liberal arts degree. The shaking of your fist at strawmen, emotional ranting about vaccinations when they had nothing to do with the original point, and parroting of slogans you hear all day on your TV (by the way, nobody is saying it’s “a pandemic of the vaccinated” anymore; that was sooo last week) is proof enough.
"Pandemic of the unvaccinated"
Just because President Biden keeps spouting this doesn't make it factual.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02243-1/fulltext#%20
Write a letter to the editor if you can summon the courage.
