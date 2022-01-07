(WFSB) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Connecticut.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they're reported.
Jan. 7
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 24.55 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Friday, 573,711 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 10,076 since Thursday. Officials say 41,038 tests were administered, and 10,076 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 24.55%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,810, up 26 since Thursday.
Jan. 6
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 22.81 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Thursday, 563,635 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 8,823 since Wednesday. Officials say 38,674 tests were administered, and 8,823 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 22.81%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,784, up 108 since Tuesday.
Lamont said a 9,281 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, up 121 since last week.
Jan. 5
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 22.6 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Wednesday, 554,812 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 10,344 since Tuesday. Officials say 45,760 tests were administered, and 10,344 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 22.6%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,676, up 114 since Tuesday.
Jan. 4
On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 23.85 percent in terms of PCR tests.
Lamont announced the update in a virtual news conference on the state's updated COVID-19 guidance for schools.
On Tuesday, 544,468 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 10,602 since Monday. Officials say 44,449 tests were administered, and 10,602 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 23.85%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,562, up 110 since Monday.
Jan. 3
On Monday, Connecticut Public Health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said the state's positivity rate was 21.52% in terms of PCR tests.
On Monday, 533,866 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 23,678 since Thursday. Officials say 110,017 tests were administered, 7,704 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 21.52%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,452, up 301 since Thursday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 83 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,160.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 13,590,665, an increase of 110,017 since Wednesday.
Dec. 30, 2021
On Thursday, 510,188 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 7,704 since Wednesday. Out of 37,891 tests administered, 7,704 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 20.33%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,151, an increase of 38 since Wednesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 83 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,160.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 13,480,648, an increase of 37,891 since Wednesday.
(9) comments
Solid speculation from an ignorant fool.
The number is actually much higher than 24%, but case counts aren't the only number or the most important we should be focusing on and people have been saying that for months. No one will report on it however or believe it until all of the media outlets are in lockstep with each other. No dissenting opinions allowed from either side. Hospitalizations should be the real focus, and caring for those in the most at risk categories.
Agreed, and this has been true from the beginning. "Cases" are irrelevant. All that matters is the number of people that are dying or are in the hospital because of covid, not that they died or are in the hospital because they happened to incidentally get a positive test result. Notice the words that are used by the media: “hospitalized with covid” or “hospitalizations related to covid” and not “hospitalized for covid” or “hospitalized because of covid”. It is very misleading. The John Hopkins data (https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/hospitalization-7-day-trend/connecticut/inpatient-capacity) paints a very different picture than what the media is currently portraying. The total number of people in hospitals is actually trending downward, though the number of people “with” covid is increasing. That tells me that there are a lot of incidental hospitalizations.
The "incidental" hospitalizations are 3 to 1 unvaccinated. The ratio should be reversed since 70% of the population is vaccinated. You're a joke.
Did you even look at the data that I provided a link to? The fact that overall hospitalizations are decreasing and the number of those not listed as “with covid” is significantly decreasing tells me there are a lot of incidentals, unless a significant drop off in hospitalizations is historically normal for this time of year. The vaccinated/non-vaccinated ratio isn’t a relevant variable in this analysis. Your ability to be both intellectually inept while being arrogant in your opinions is truly amazing. Let me guess, you have a college degree in a liberal arts field?
".....the vaccinated/non-vaccinated ratio isn’t a relevant variable in this analysis..." because it doesn't fit your anti vax, anti media, anti goverment narrative. You have plenty of company on this site.
It's common sense and historical science that more unvaccinated people will likely be hospitalized with/from Covid or with/from Influenza if they are not up to date with each vaccination. The Covid vaccine is more effective than this year's flu vaccine and I could still get a breakthrough infection from either virus but I'm protected enough to avoid hospitalization.
This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. They aren't going to change their minds by now and I say, let Darwin have at them. The American gene pool will be stronger and smarter in the long run. Can you swim?
Yes I do have a liberal arts degree and unlike you I can prove it. Safe anonymity = no accountability.
Go ahead and show me another study, fool. I can always say it was "widely panned".
No need to show proof of your liberal arts degree. The shaking of your fist at strawmen, emotional ranting about vaccinations when they had nothing to do with the original point, and parroting of slogans you hear all day on your TV (by the way, nobody is saying it’s “a pandemic of the vaccinated” anymore; that was sooo last week) is proof enough.
"Pandemic of the unvaccinated"
Just because President Biden keeps spouting this doesn't make it factual.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02243-1/fulltext#%20
Write a letter to the editor if you can summon the courage.
