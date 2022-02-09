(WFSB) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Connecticut.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they're reported.
Feb. 9
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 5.16 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Wednesday, 710,669 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,048 since Tuesday. Officials say 20,325 tests were administered, and 1,048 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5.16%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 552, down 55 since Tuesday.
Feb. 8
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 7.08 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Tuesday, 709,621 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,343 since Monday. Officials say 18,982 tests were administered, and 1,343 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 7.08%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 607, down 24 since Monday.
Feb. 7
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 4.77 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Monday, 708,278 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,138 since Friday. Officials say 44,789 tests were administered, and 2,138 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.77%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 631, down 154 since Friday.
Feb. 4
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 6.58 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Friday, 706,140 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,269 since Thursday. Officials say 19,296 tests were administered, and 1,269 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.58%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 785, down 84 since Thursday.
Feb. 3
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 6.57 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Thursday, 704,871 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,445 since Wednesday. Officials say 37,197 tests were administered, and 2,445 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.57%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 869, down 66 since Wednesday.
State officials say there are 10,083 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 175 since last Thursday.
Feb. 2
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 7.43 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Wednesday, 702,426 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,786 since Tuesday. Officials say 24,024 tests were administered, and 1,786 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 7.43%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 935, down 60 since Wednesday.
Feb. 1
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 8.68 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Tuesday, 700,640 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,240 since Monday. Officials say 14,293 tests were administered, and 1,240 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 8.68%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 995, down 56 since Monday.
Officials say the state's COVID-related death toll has surpassed 10,000.
Chris Boyle with the Connecticut Department of Public Health confirmed that as of Monday, the total number of COVID-related deaths stood at 10,010.
Jan. 31
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate is 7.33 percent in terms of PCR tests.
On Monday, 699,400 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 3,330 since Friday. Officials say 45,449 tests were administered, and 3,330 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 7.33%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,051, down 141 since Friday.
