(WFSB) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Connecticut.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they're reported.
Jan. 4
On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate will "probably" be around 24 percent in terms of PCR tests.
Lamont announced the update in a virtual news conference on the state's updated COVID-19 guidance for schools.
Jan. 3
On Monday, Connecticut Public Health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said the state's positivity rate was 21.52% in terms of PCR tests.
On Monday, 533,866 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 23,678 since Thursday. Officials say 110,017 tests were administered, 7,704 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 21.52%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,452, up 301 since Thursday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 83 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,160.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 13,590,665, an increase of 110,017 since Wednesday.
Dec. 30, 2021
On Thursday, 510,188 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 7,704 since Wednesday. Out of 37,891 tests administered, 7,704 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 20.33%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 1,151, an increase of 38 since Wednesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 83 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,160.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 13,480,648, an increase of 37,891 since Wednesday.
