(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up now eligible to register
Coronavirus Coverage: A guide to finding a COVID test, checking wait times
For a complete town-by-town breakdown of the cases, click here.
July 21
On Wednesday, 351,530 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 228 since Tuesday. Out of 11,0683 tests administered, 228 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.95%.
Hospitalizations increased by 4 Wednesday, bringing the total to 58.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,789,967 an increase of 11,683 since Tuesday.
July 20
On Tuesday, 351,302 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 218 since Monday. Out of 8,055 tests administered, 218 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.71 percent.
Hospitalizations rose by 4 on Tuesday, giving the state a total of 54.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,778,284, an increase of 8,055 since Monday.
July 19
On Monday, Gov. Lamont announced that 351,084 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 409 since Friday. Out of 26,798 tests administered, 409 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 1.53%.
Hospitalizations increased by 6, giving the state a total of 50.
July 16
Friday, the state's positivity rate lowered slightly to 1.26 percent. There were 350,675 confirmed and probably cases, which were 139 more than Thursday. The state recorded 9,743,431 tests so far, with 11,039 happening on Thursday. Forty-four people were hospitalized, which was six more than the previous day.
The most recently reported total number of deaths remains at 8,282.
July 15
On Thursday, 350,536 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 150 since Wednesday. Out of 11,759 tests administered, 150 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.28%.
Three more coronavirus-related deaths were reported, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 8,282.
Hospitalizations increased by 8 on Thursday, bringing the total to 30.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,732,392 an increase of 11,759 since Wednesday.
July 14
On Wednesday, 350,386 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 141 since Tuesday. Out of 11,030 tests administered, 141 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.28%.
According to state officials, the last time the daily positivity rate was above 1% was June 1. The last time it was above 1.28% (today’s rate) was May 25.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, as the state is now releasing that statistic weekly on Thursdays. Hospitalizations decreased by 5 Wednesday, bringing the total at 30.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,720,633 an increase of 11,030 since Tuesday.
July 13
On Tuesday, 350,245 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 206 since Monday. Out of 21,174 tests administered, 206 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.97%.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, as the state is now releasing that statistic weekly. Hospitalizations stayed the same on Tuesday, leaving the total at 35.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,709,603 an increase of 21,174 since Monday.
July 12
On Monday, Gov. Lamont announced that 350,039 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 70 since Friday. Out of 11,464 tests administered, 70 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.61%.
Hospitalizations increased by 10, giving the state a total of 35. The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,688,429 an increase of 11,464 since Friday.
The state said that the number of COVID-related deaths will be released on a weekly basis on Thursdays.
July 9
On Friday, 349,969 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 171 since Thursday. Out of 20,963 tests administered, 171 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.82%.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Friday, as the state is now releasing that statistic weekly. Hospitalizations decreased by 1 on Friday, bringing the total to 25.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,676,965 an increase of 20,963 since Thursday.
July 8
On Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that 349,798 COVID cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, which is up by 55 since Wednesday. Out of 10,553 tests administered, 55 came back positive, giving the state an overall positivity rate of 0.52%.
Hospitalizations are down to 26, a decrease of 6 since Wednesday. There was one COVID-related death reported since Friday, bringing the overall total to 8.279. The state did not say Wednesday whether there were any new COVID-related deaths.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,656,002 an increase of 10,553 since Wednesday.
July 7
On Wednesday, the governor's office announced that 349,743 COVID cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, which is up by 92 since Tuesday. Out of 10,304 tests administered, 92 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.89%.
The number of hospitalizations remains at 32. The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,645,145 an increase of 10,304 since Tuesday.
The state said that they are now reporting the number of COVID-related deaths Connecticut on a weekly basis.
July 6
On Tuesday, Gov. Lamont announced that 349,651 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 175 since Friday. Out of 25,599 tests administered, 175 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.68%.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths since Friday, leaving the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 8,279. Hospitalizations decreased by 10, giving the state a total of 32.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,635,145 an increase of 25,599 since Friday.
July 2
On Friday, Gov. Lamont announced that 349,476 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 89 since Thursday. Out of 15,013 tests administered, 89 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.59%.
There were no additional COVID-related death since Thursday, leaving the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 8,279. Hospitalizations increased by 5, giving the state a total of 42.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,609,546 an increase of 15,013 since Thursday.
July 1
On Thursday, Gov. Lamont announced that 349,387 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 35 since Wednesday. Out of 8,046 tests administered, 35 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.43%.
There was one additional COVID-related death since Wednesday, bringing the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 8,279. Hospitalizations increased by 6, giving the state a total of 37.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,594,533 an increase of 8,046 since Wednesday.
June 30
On Wednesday, the governor's office announced that 349,352 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, which is up by 51 since yesterday. Out of 11,911 tests administered, 51 came back positive, giving the state an overall positivity rate of 0.43%.
There were two additional COVID-related deaths since Tuesday, bringing the state's overall total to 8.278 since the beginning of the pandemic. Hospitalizations decreased by three, giving the state a total of 31.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,586,487 an increase of 11,911 since Tuesday.
June 29
On Tuesday, Gov. Lamont announced that 349,301 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 40 since Monday. Out of 7,099 tests administered, 40 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.56%.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths since Monday, leaving the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 8,276. Hospitalizations decreased by 7, giving the state a total of 34.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,574,576 an increase of 7,099 since Monday.
June 28
On Monday, Gov. Lamont announced that 349,261 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 141 since Friday. Out of 31,521 tests administered, 141 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.45%.
There was one additional COVID-related death since Friday, bringing the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 8,276. Hospitalizations increased by 5, giving the state a total of 41.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,567,477 an increase of 31,521 since Friday.
June 25
On Friday, Gov. Lamont announced that 349,120 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 127 since Thursday. Out of 28,755 tests administered, 127 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.4%.
There was one additional COVID-related death since yesterday, bringing the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 8,275. Hospitalizations increased by two, giving the state a total of 36.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,535,956 an increase of 28,755 since Thursday.
June 24
On Thursday, the governor announced that 348,993 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, which is up by 153 since Wednesday. Out of 30,775 tests administered, 153 came back positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.5%.
There were three additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the overall total since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,274. Hospitalizations increased by five, bringing the total to 34.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,507,201 an increase of 30,775 since Wednesday.
June 23
On Wednesday, 348,840 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 38 since Tuesday. Out of 4,962 tests administered, 38 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.77%.
There were 0 additional coronavirus-related deaths, keeping the overall total at 8,271 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 6 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 29.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,476,426 an increase of 4,962 since Tuesday.
June 22
On Tuesday, 348,802 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 45 since Monday. Out of 8,242 tests administered, 45 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.55%.
There were 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total at 8,271 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 1 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 35.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,471,464 an increase of 8,242 since Monday.
June 21
On Monday, 348,757 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 92 since Friday. Out of 23,001 tests administered, 92 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.4%.
There were 0 additional coronavirus-related deaths, keeping the overall total at 8,269 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 1 on Monday, bringing the total to 34.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,463,222 an increase of 23,001 since Friday.
June 18
On Friday, 348,665 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 70 since Thursday. Out of 15,695 tests administered, 70 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.45%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,270 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 4 on Friday, bringing the total to 33.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,440,221 an increase of 15,695 since Thursday.
June 17
On Thursday, 348,595 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 35 since Wednesday. Out of 11,801 tests administered, 35 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.3%.
There were 1 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,266 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 13 on Thursday, bringing the total to 37.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,424,526 an increase of 11,801 since Wednesday.
June 16
On Wednesday, 348,560 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 39 since Tuesday. Out of 10,187 tests administered, 39 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.38%.
There were 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,265 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations remained the same on Tuesday, at 50.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,412,725 an increase of 10,187 since Tuesday.
June 15
On Tuesday, 348,521 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 56 since Monday. Out of 8,536 tests administered, 56 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.66%.
There were 0 additional coronavirus-related deaths, keeping the overall total to 8,263 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations remained the same on Tuesday, at 50.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,402,538 an increase of 8,536 since Monday.
June 14
On Monday, 348,465 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 115 since Friday. Out of 32,498 tests administered, 115 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.35%.
There were 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,263 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 21 since Friday, bringing the current total at 50.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,394,002 an increase of 32,498 since Friday.
June 11
On Friday, 348,350 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 31 since Thursday. Out of 8,387 tests administered, 31 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.37%.
There were 1 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,261 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations did not change since Thursday, leaving the current total at 71.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,361,504 an increase of 8,261 since Thursday.
June 10
On Thursday, 348,319 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 57 since Wednesday. Out of 13,090 tests administered, 57 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.44%.
There were 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,260 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 5 since Thursday, bringing the current total at 71.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,353,117 an increase of 13,090 since Wednesday.
June 9
On Wednesday, 348,262 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 108 since Tuesday. Out of 13,356 tests administered, 108 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.81%.
There were 2 additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the overall total to 8,257 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 4 since Tuesday, bringing the current total at 76.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,340,027 an increase of 13,356 since Tuesday.
June 8
On Tuesday, 348,154 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 66 since Monday. Out of 9,356 tests administered, 66 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.71%.
There were 2 additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the overall total to 8,255 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations did not change since Monday, leaving the current total at 72.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,326,671 an increase of 9,356 since Monday.
June 7
On Monday, 348,088 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 197 since Friday. Out of 35,968 tests administered, 197 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.55%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the overall total to 8,253 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 10 since Friday, bringing the current total to 72.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,317,315 an increase of 35,968 since Friday.
June 4
On Friday, 347,891 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 143 since Thursday. Out of 22,335 tests administered, 143 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.64%.
There was one additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the overall total to 8,246 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 7 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 82
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,281,347 an increase of 22,335 since Thursday.
June 3
On Thursday, 347, 748 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 70 since Wednesday. Out of 7,736 tests administered, 70 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.9%.
There were no additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,245 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 4 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 89.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,259,012 an increase of 7,736 since Wednesday.
June 2
On Wednesday, 347,678 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 115 since Tuesday. Out of 11,747 tests administered, 115 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.98%.
There were 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,247 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 9 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 85.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,251,276 an increase of 11,747 since Tuesday.
June 1
On Monday, 347,563 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 222 since Friday. Out of 22,198 tests administered, 222 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,244 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 16 since Friday, bringing the current total to 94.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,239,529 an increase of 22,198 since Friday.
May 28
On Friday, 347,341 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 204 since Thursday. Out of 26,728 tests administered, 204 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.76%.
There were 8 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,238 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 13 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 110.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,217,331 an increase of 26,728 since Thursday.
May 27
On Thursday, 347,137 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 157 since Wednesday. Out of 14,823 tests administered, 157 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.06%.
There were 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,230 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 1 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 123.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,190,603 an increase of 14,823 since Wednesday.
May 26
On Wednesday, 346,980 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 88 since Tuesday. Out of 11,706 tests administered, 88 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.75%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,227 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 7 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 122.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,175,780 an increase of 11,706 since Tuesday.
During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont had announced that the state's positivity rate was 0.75 percent.
May 25
On Tuesday, 346,892 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 181 since Monday. Out of 12,468 tests administered, 181 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.45%.
There were 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,221 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 2 since Monday, bringing the current total to 129.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,164,074 an increase of 12,468 since Monday.
May 24
On Monday, 346,711 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 386 since Friday. Out of 42,776 tests administered, 386 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.9%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,219 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 13 since Friday, bringing the current total to 127.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,151,606, an increase of 42,776 since Friday.
May 21
On Friday, 346,325 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 171 since Thursday. Out of 18,425 tests administered, 171 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.93%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,212 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 1 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 140.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,108,830, an increase of 18,425 since Thursday.
May 20
On Thursday, 346,154 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 206 since Wednesday. Out of 22,265 tests administered, 206 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 0.93%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,208 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 4 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 141.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,090,405, an increase of 22,265 since Wednesday.
May 19
On Wednesday, 345,948 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 228 since Tuesday. Out of 19,088 tests administered, 228 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.19%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,204 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 23 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 145.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,068,140, an increase of 19,088 since Tuesday.
May 18
On Tuesday, 345,720 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 81 since Monday. Out of 7,239 tests administered, 81 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.12%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,198 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 2 since Monday, bringing the current total to 168.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,049,052, an increase of 7,239 since Monday.
May 17
On Monday, 345,639 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 662 since Friday. Out of 49,908 tests administered, 662 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.33%.
There were 21 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,194 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 28 since Friday, bringing the current total to 170.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 9,041,813, an increase of 49,908 since Friday.
May 14
On Friday, 344,977 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 365 since Thursday. Out of 32,538 tests administered, 365 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.12%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,173 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 24 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 198.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,991,905, an increase of 23,583 since Thursday.
May 13
On Thursday, 344,612 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 471 since Wednesday. Out of 29,973 tests administered, 471 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.57%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,168 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 21 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 222.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,959,322, an increase of 29,973 since Wednesday.
May 12
On Wednesday, 344,141 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 187 since Tuesday. Out of 17,891 tests administered, 187 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.05%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,161 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 28 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 243.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,929,349, an increase of 17,891 since Tuesday.
May 11
On Tuesday, 343,954 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 409 since Monday. Out of 14,754 tests administered, 409 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.77%.
There were 2 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,156 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 9 since Monday, bringing the current total to 271.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,911,458, an increase of 14,754 since Monday.
May 10
On Monday, 343,545 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 827 since Friday. Out of 58,524 tests administered, 827 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.41%.
There were 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,154 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 29 since Friday, bringing the current total to 280.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,889,704, an increase of 58,524 since Friday.
May 7
On Friday, 342,718 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 436 since Thursday. Out of 31,335 tests administered, 436 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.39%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,137 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 15 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 309.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,838,180, an increase of 31,335 since Thursday.
May 6
On Thursday, 342,282 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 711 since Wednesday. Out of 36,968 tests administered, 711 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.92%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,131 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 9 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 324.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,806,845, an increase of 36,9678 since Wednesday.
May 5
On Wednesday, 341,571 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 609 since Tuesday. Out of 23,455 tests administered, 609 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.6%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,124 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 10 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 333.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,769,877, an increase of 23,455 since Tuesday.
May 4
On Tuesday, 340,962 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 417 since Monday. Out of 13,833 tests administered, 417 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.01%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,117 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 1 since Monday, bringing the current total to 343.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,746,422, an increase of 13,833 since Monday.
May 3
On Monday, 340,545 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,312 since Friday. Out of 73,821 tests administered, 1,312 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.78%.
There were 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,112 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 41 since Friday, bringing the current total to 342.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,732,589, an increase of 73,821 since Friday.
April 30
On Friday, 339,233 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 786 since Thursday. Out of 38,830 tests administered, 786 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.02%.
There were 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,097 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 20 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 383.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,658,768, an increase of 38,830 since Thursday.
April 29
On Thursday, 338,447 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 486 since Wednesday. Out of 36,200 tests administered, 486 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.34%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,084 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 4 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 403.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,619,938, an increase of 36,200 since Wednesday.
April 28
On Wednesday, 337,961 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 621 since Tuesday. Out of 27,106 tests administered, 621 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.29%.
There were 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,080 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 37 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 407.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,583,738, an increase of 27,106 since Tuesday.
April 27
On Tuesday, 337,340 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 407 since Monday. Out of 12,551 tests administered, 407 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.24%.
There was one additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the overall total to 8,067 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 8 since Monday, bringing the current total to 444.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,556,632, an increase of 12,551 since Monday.
April 26
On Monday, 336,933 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,167 since Friday. Out of 76,873 tests administered, 2,167 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.82%.
There were 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,066 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 42 since Friday, bringing the current total to 436.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,544,081 an increase of 76,873 since Friday.
April 23
On Friday, 334,766 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,034 since Thursday. Out of 39,469 tests administered, 1,034 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.62%.
There were 8 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,047 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 37 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 478.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,467208 an increase of 39,469 since Thursday.
April 22
On Thursday, 333,732 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 737 since Wednesday. Out of 41,344 tests administered, 737 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.78%.
There were 12 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,039 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 8 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 515.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,247,739 an increase of 41,344 since Wednesday.
April 21
On Wednesday, 332,995 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 856 since Tuesday. Out of 30,454 tests administered, 856 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.81%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,027 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations stayed the same since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 507.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,386,395 an increase of 30,454 since Tuesday.
April 20
On Tuesday, 332,139 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 738 since Monday. Out of 21,338 tests administered, 738 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.46%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,020 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 13 since Monday, bringing the current total to 507.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,355,941 an increase of 21,338 since Monday.
April 19
On Monday, 331,401 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,736 since Friday. Out of 101,952 tests administered, 2,736 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.68%.
There were 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 8,014 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 8 since Friday, bringing the current total to 494.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,334,603 an increase of 101,952 since Friday.
April 16
On Friday, 329,062 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,062 since Thursday. Out of 46,768 tests administered, 1,062 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.27%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,995 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 19 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 486.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,248,401 an increase of 46,768 since Thursday.
April 15
On Thursday, 328,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 702 since Wednesday. Out of 34,388 tests administered, 702 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.04%.
There were 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,990 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 13 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 505.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,201,633 an increase of 34,388 since Wednesday.
Gov. Lamont said the state has fully vaccinated more than 1 million people in Connecticut.
April 14
On Wednesday, 327,298 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,609 since Tuesday. Out of 236,502 tests administered, 1,609 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.41%.
There were 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,984 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 27 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 518.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,167,245 an increase of 36,502 since Tuesday.
April 13
On Tuesday, 325,689 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,118 since Monday. Out of 29,670 tests administered, 1,118 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.77%.
There were 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,974 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 21 since Monday, bringing the current total to 545.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,130,743 an increase of 29,670 since Monday.
April 12
On Monday, 324,571 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,985 since Friday. Out of 98,891 tests administered, 2,985 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.02%.
There were 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,957 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 7 since Friday, bringing the current total to 524.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 8,101,073 an increase of 98,891 since Friday.
April 8
On Thursday, 319,779 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,012 since Wednesday. Out of 42,067 tests administered, 1,012 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.41%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,940 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 1 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 515.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,948,598 an increase of 42,067 since Wednesday.
April 7
On Wednesday, 318,767 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,038 since Tuesday. Out of 27,019 tests administered, 1,038 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.84%.
There were 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,935 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 9 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 514.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,906,531 an increase of 27,019 since Tuesday.
April 6
On Tuesday, 317,729 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,074 since Monday. Out of 21,459 tests administered, 1,074 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 5%.
There were 7 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,930 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 21 since Monday, bringing the current total to 505.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,879,512 an increase of 21,459 since Monday.
April 5
On Monday, 316,655 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 2,699 since Friday. Out of 82,365 tests administered, 2,699 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.28%.
There were 19 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,923 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 15 since Friday, bringing the current total to 484.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,858,053 an increase of 82,365 since Friday.
April 2
On Friday, 313,956 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,542 since Thursday. Out of 44,111 tests administered, 1,542 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.5%.
There were 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,904 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations increased by 7 on Friday, bringing the current total to 499.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,775,688 an increase of 44,111 since Thursday.
April 1
On Thursday, 312,468 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up by 1,580 since Wednesday. Out of 35,538 tests administered, 1,580 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.45%.
There were 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the overall total to 7,900 since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations decreased by 21 on Thursday, bringing the current total to 492.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 7,731,577 an increase of 35,538 since Wednesday.
To see previous statistics, click here.
(17) comments
I'm just out here raw mouthing life, have been this whole time. But I'm also not overweight, but let's ignore that huge factor. Wouldn't want to hurt someone's feelings and save their life. Most of the population should be worried about heart disease and diabetes, not the coof.
You're definitely not overweight above the neck.
A new public study out of England of the Delta variant shows 44 deaths out of 53,822 (only .08%) in an unvaccinated group.
Don’t let the fearmongers win
You are the fearmonger. You are out here spreading misinformation about vaccines. We are not letting you win. Pretty awesome vitamins though.
.31%? C'mon Ned...This crisis is OVER.
Yup. We have several vaccines now. Duh
Some day all the lies about covid will be exposed - I hope I’m still around to see if
Cool. Going to get vaccinated will improve you chances of still being here.
If you didn't get one of the gene therapy drugs, you have a better chance of surviving
Going to get vaccinated will improve you chances of still being here. Don't forget to wear your mask unvaccinated one. Stay in school.
UNmasked
UNvaccinated
UNmuzzled
UNafraid
FREELOADER.
@sux, you forgot UNeducated.
#Biden/Harris2020 #RidinWithBiden #GoJoe! #WearYourMask #BlackLivesMatter #ByeDon! #EndOfAnError #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #HappyBlueYear #BanAllGuns #WillYouShutUpMan
Are we supposed to believe that 13 people died FROM Covid in one day?
In the words of Sleepy Joe..."C'mon man!"
You are doing a fine job of highlighting your childish ignorance. Go get vaccinated and participate in society.
If you believe those numbers, I have oceanfront property in Nebraska for sale
When you are capable of understanding Math you don't need to 'believe' the numbers. You are so concerned about vaccines in your body that you have not realized you have allowed your mind to be poisoned. Say hi to Tucker. Feel free to read a book.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.