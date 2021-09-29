(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Sept. 29
On Wednesday, 390,180 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 450 since Tuesday. Out of 25,302 tests administered, 450 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.78%.
Hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday by 9, leaving the current total to 250.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 36 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,483.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,113,307 an increase of 25,302 since Tuesday.
Sept. 28
On Tuesday, 389,730 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 553 since Monday. Out of 19,555 tests administered, 553 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.83%.
Hospitalizations decreased on Tuesday by 5, leaving the current total to 259.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 36 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,483.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,088,005 an increase of 19,555 since Monday.
Sept. 27
On Monday, 389,177 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,444 since Friday. Out of 64,771 tests administered, 1,444 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.23%.
Hospitalizations decreased on Monday by 18, leaving the current total to 264.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 36 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,483.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,068,450 an increase of 64,771 since Friday.
Sept. 24
On Friday, 387,733 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 470 since Thursday. Out of 24,960 tests administered, 470 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.88%.
Hospitalizations didn’t change on Friday, leaving the current total to 282.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 36 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,483.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,003,679 an increase of 24,960 since Thursday.
Sept. 23
On Thursday, 387,263 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 591 since Wednesday. Out of 25,897 tests administered, 591 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.28%.
Hospitalizations increased by 13 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 282.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 36 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,483.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,978,719 an increase of 25,897 since Wednesday.
Sept. 22
On Wednesday, 386,672 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 490 since Tuesday. Out of 22,743 tests administered, 490 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.15%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 25 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 269.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 31 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,447.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,952,822 an increase of 22,743 since Tuesday.
Sept. 21
On Tuesday, 386,182 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 394 since Monday. Out of 13,932 tests administered, 394 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.83%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 15 since Monday, bringing the current total to 294.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 31 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,447.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,930,079 an increase of 13,932 since Monday.
Sept. 20
On Monday, 385,788 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,446 since Friday. Out of 67,484 tests administered, 1,446 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.14%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 23 since Friday, bringing the current total to 309.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 31 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,447.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,916,147 an increase of 67,484 since Friday.
Sept. 17
On Friday, 384,342 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,544 since Thursday. Out of 36,572 tests administered, 1,544 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.22%.
Hospitalizations increased by 7 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 332.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 31 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,447.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,848,663 an increase of 36,572 since Thursday.
Sept. 16
On Thursday, 382,798 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,066 since Wednesday. Out of 36,180 tests administered, 1,066 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.95%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 3 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 325.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 31 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,447.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,812,091 an increase of 36,180 since Wednesday.
Sept. 15
On Wednesday, 381,732 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 401 since Tuesday. Out of 13,749 tests administered, 401 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.92%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 10 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 328.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 22 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,416.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,775,911 an increase of 213,749 since Tuesday.
Sept. 14
On Tuesday, 381,331 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,050 since Monday. Out of 24,923 tests administered, 1,050 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 4.21%.
Hospitalizations increased by 11 since Monday, bringing the current total to 338.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 22 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,416.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,762,162, an increase of 24,923 since Monday.
Sept. 13
On Monday, 380,281 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,348 since Friday. Out of 57,631 tests administered, 1,348 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.34%..
Hospitalizations decreased by 37 since Friday, bringing the current total to 327.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 22 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,416.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,737,239, an increase of 1,348 since Monday
Sept. 10
On Friday, 378,933 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 625 since Thursday. Out of 22,894 tests administered, 625 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.73%.
Hospitalizations increased by 10 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 364.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 22 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,416.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,679,608, an increase of 22,894 since Thursday.
Sept. 9
On Thursday, 378,308 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 626 since Wednesday. Out of 21,386 tests administered, 626 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.93%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 10 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 354.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 22 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,416.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,656,714, an increase of 21,386 since Wednesday.
Sept. 8
On Wednesday, 377,682 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 935 since Tuesday. Out of 26,603 tests administered, 935 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 3.51%.
Hospitalizations increased by 1 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 364.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 39 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,394.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,635,328, an increase of 26,603 since Tuesday.
Sept. 7
On Tuesday, 376,747 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,612 since Friday. Out of 61,032 tests administered, 1,612 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.6%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 2 since Friday, bringing the current total to 363.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 39 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,394.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,608,725, an increase of 61,032 since Friday.
Sep. 3
On Friday, 375,135 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 665 since Wednesday. Out of 24,349 tests administered, 665 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.73%.
Hospitalizations increased by 8 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 365.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 39 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,394.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,547,693, an increase of 24,349 since Thursday.
Sept. 2
On Thursday, 374,470 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 684 since Wednesday. Out of 22,868 tests administered, 684 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.99%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 3 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 357.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 39 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,394.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,523,344, an increase of 22,868 since Wednesday.
Sept. 1
On Wednesday, 373,784 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 712 since Tuesday. Out of 23,994 tests administered, 712 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.97%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 3 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 360.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 23 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,330.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,500,439, an increase of 23,994 since Tuesday.
(31) comments
so if only one persona was tested and they were positive, the numbers would be 100%. OKAY WFSB.. nice scare tactic to keep your Democrat overlords in power. THIS IS ILLEGAL AND FAKE NEWS
Also...If you had Covid weeks or even months ago, you can still test positive.
This "pandemic" is OVER, especially in Connecticut. Unfortunately the Branch COVIDians won't let it go
Can you get me on his show? I'd love to debate him on the air. I'm an early riser and only 15 minutes from the studio.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Are you sure you are capable of debating? I’ve noticed your only rebuttal whenever your comments are challenged is “I use my real name online”
Talkofct.com. Call in line is right there for you. He would be glad to chat. I actually told him the other day that you wished him dead.
I would be glad to share a photo of him as a groomsman at my wedding, but this site doesn't allow for posting of photos
In person. No call line where he cuts me off "before the news" and gloat. I don't wish death on anyone, just contrition.
Clever name. Now take off your mask and "bother me", Pan-Z.
Tariffville - 15 minutes away.
Clearly you have let it go.
You keep saying the math is simple. You are correct, nobody is having trouble with the arithmetic. The question is: what basis should the number of positive test results be compared against? What would be more valuable as a metric; the number of positive results against those tested or the entire state population? Maybe both are of value? You never addressed this question in my comments on the 22nd. Are you capable of having a rational discussion, or is parroting what you are being told by your TV and insulting those that question your opinion the extent of your cognitive ability?
Calm down. It is jut the daily positivity rate and has nothing to do with politics. Math is not that difficult. Screaming "fake news" just because you don't understand the article is pointless.
The vaccinated would appreciate if the unvaccinated could bother to participate so the pandemic will end and we can all move on. Well duh!
SOL
The protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn't protect the protected.
( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
Interesting that out of 294 people hospitalized, 220 or 74.8% are not fully vaccinated.
I can't wait until the 5th variant when the people with 4 shots are blaming it on the people with 3 shots.
You could just grow up and participate.....
The daily positivity rate.....Out of 22,894 tests administered, 625 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.73%. Math is not that difficult.
On Thursday, 378,308 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 626 since Wednesday. Out of 21,386 tests administered, 626 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.93%. If any of you soxfan types are struggling with this simple math the answer is written on the back of the ivermectin package.
ok tough guy.. % are based on population. Not by tested. So you are angry and want to take some action. You keep rocking the ivermectin insults...so what do you want to do? Please explain.
Cobarde is no tough guy, just a wimpy liberal like Dan, same as the cowardly conservatives on this site. I'll add you to the list. WFSB is going Gray soon. You're a little late to the party.
Who are you?
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT. "real name, real facts"
Get vaccinated....derr
It is not a matter of “struggling with simple math”. Soxfan has a valid point regarding the validity of the metric. “% positive” as it is being employed is meaningless. If, in the entire state, only 10 people who have all the known symptoms were tested, the % positive would be very high. If we then tested a random 1 million people the next day, the % would be very low. What would that really tell us about the condition of the entire state? Would you conclude the virus was wiped out overnight? Of course not. Having the denominator in the % positive number be the population of the state would be a more logical; it keeps the denominator a constant and also puts the % in proper context.
It is a daily positivity rate. So sorry that you don't understand.
I'm not sure what led you to believe I don't understand the terms "daily" and "positivity rate". You are not addressing anything I stated. Do you not want to get into a discussion about what the denominator should be? I think anyone interested in applying basic critical thinking would, especially when this metric is one of the ones used for guiding mandates and policies.
Shouldn't that 935 number (positive cases) be divided by the total population (3.5 million) to get the true positivity rate.
Oh sorry, that would then mean Covid is a non-issue and King Ned can't let that happen. He needs to continue is dictatorial reign
Keep wearing that adorable, hypocritical, online mask. It gives power to your words.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
You didn't answer my question. Not surprised though
"And BTW...I NEVER wear a mask, I go ANYWHERE I please, and do anything I want. And what makes that even more pleasing is that it bothers people like you to no end!"
Then take off your mask here and "bother" me. Comical.
Wow you are dumb and lazy. Solid self own. Thanks for the laugh, stay in school.
Answer my question
Find the kryptonite, both of you.
Ask away.
Welcome to the discussion.
