(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Sep. 3
On Friday, 375,135 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 665 since Wednesday. Out of 24,349 tests administered, 665 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.73%.
Hospitalizations increased by 8 since Thursday, bringing the current total to 365.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 39 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,394.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,547,693, an increase of 24,349 since Thursday.
Sept. 2
On Thursday, 374,470 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 684 since Wednesday. Out of 22,868 tests administered, 684 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.99%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 3 since Wednesday, bringing the current total to 357.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 39 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,394.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,523,344, an increase of 22,868 since Wednesday.
Sept. 1
On Wednesday, 373,784 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 712 since Tuesday. Out of 23,994 tests administered, 712 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.97%.
Hospitalizations decreased by 3 since Tuesday, bringing the current total to 360.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 23 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,330.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 10,500,439, an increase of 23,994 since Tuesday.
