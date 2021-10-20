(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Oct. 20
On Wednesday, 399,363 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 384 since Tuesday. Out of 20,427 tests administered, 384 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.88%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 226, a decrease of 22 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 40 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,707.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,587,902 an increase of, 20,427 since Tuesday.
Oct. 19
On Tuesday, 398,979 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 709 since Monday. Out of 24,702 tests administered, 709 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.87%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 248, an increase of 1 since Monday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 40 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,707.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,567,475 an increase of, 24,702 since Monday.
Oct. 18
On Monday, 398,270 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,147 since Friday. Out of 62,825 tests administered, 1,147 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.83%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 247, an increase of 15 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 40 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,707.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,542,773 an increase of 62,825 since Friday.
Oct. 15
Friday, 397,123 positive cases were reported since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 494 from Thursday. The daily positivity rate was 1.87 percent. Hospitalizations were at 232, a drop of 12.
Oct. 14
On Thursday, 396,629 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 908 since Wednesday. Out of 40,775 tests administered, 908 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.23%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 244, a decrease of 1 since yesterday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 40 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,707.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,453,513 an increase of 40,775 since Wednesday.
Oct. 13
On Wednesday, 395,721 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 240 since Tuesday. Out of 15,747 tests administered, 240 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.52%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 245, an increase of 11 since yesterday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 38 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,667.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,412,738 an increase of 15,747 since Tuesday.
Oct. 12
On Tuesday, 395,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,473 since Friday. Out of 74,213 tests administered, 1,473 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.98%.
The current number of hospitalizations remains at 234.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 38 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,667.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,396,991 an increase of 1,473 since Friday.
Oct. 8
On Friday, 394,008 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 509 since Thursday. Out of 33,558 tests administered, 509 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.52%.
Hospitalizations increased on Friday by 4, bringing the current total at 234.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 38 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,667.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,322,778 an increase of 33,558 since Thursday.
Oct. 7
On Thursday, 393,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 548 since Wednesday. Out of 32,205 tests administered, 548 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.70%.
Hospitalizations stayed the same on Thursday, keeping the current total at 230.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 38 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,667.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,289,220 an increase of 32,205 since Wednesday.
Oct. 6
On Wednesday, 392,951 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 377 since Tuesday. Out of 19,825 tests administered, 377 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.90%.
Hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday by 7, bringing the current total to 230.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 53 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,629.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,257,015 an increase of 19,825 since Tuesday.
Oct. 5
On Tuesday, 392,574 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 411 since Monday. Out of 16,331 tests administered, 411 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.52%.
Hospitalizations decreased on Monday by 4, bringing the current total to 237.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 53 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,629.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,237,190 an increase of 16,331 since Monday.
Oct. 4
On Monday, 392,163 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,097 since Friday. Out of 61,112 tests administered, 1,097 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 1.80%.
Hospitalizations increased on Monday by 4, bringing the current total to 241.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 53 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,629.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,220,859 an increase of 61,112 since Friday.
Oct. 1
On Friday, 391,066 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 721 since Thursday. Out of 33,342 tests administered, 721 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.16%.
Hospitalizations increased on Friday by 3, bringing the current total to 237.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 53 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,629.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,159,747 an increase of 33,342 since Thursday.
