(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Nov. 1
On Monday, 403,415 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 832 since Friday. Out of 50,606 tests administered, 832 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 1.64%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 205, an increase of 15 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 30 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,751.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,832,075 an increase of, 50,606 since Friday.
As of October 31, 2021, 17,883 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been identified. Of the 2,388,308 persons who are fully vaccinated, 0.75 percent have contracted the virus.
For the week beginning October 24, 2021, unvaccinated persons had a 10x greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
For the week beginning October 24, 2021, unvaccinated persons had a 34x greater risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
