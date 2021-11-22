(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Nov. 22
On Monday, 414,978 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,060 since Friday. Out of 58,379 tests administered, 2,060 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 3.53%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 268, an increase of 21 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,834.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,242,821 an increase of, 58,379 since Friday.
Nov. 19
On Friday, 412,918 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 458 since Thursday. Out of 26,266 tests administered, 860 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 3.27%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 247, a decrease of 6 since Thursday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,834.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,184,442 an increase of, 26,266 since Thursday.
Nov. 18
On Thursday, 412,058 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 747 since Wednesday. Out of 29,321 tests administered, 747 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.55%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 241, a decrease of 6 since Wednesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,834.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,158,176 an increase of, 29,321 since Wednesday.
Nov. 17
On Wednesday, 411,311 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 838 since Tuesday. Out of 24,777 tests administered, 838 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 3.38%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 247, an increase of 4 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 33 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,809.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,128,855 an increase of, 24,777 since Tuesday.
Nov. 16
On Tuesday, 410,473 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 544 since Monday. Out of 12,617 tests administered, 544 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 4.31%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 243, an increase of 5 since Monday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 33 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,809.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,104,078 an increase of, 12,617 since Monday.
Nov. 15
On Monday, 409,929 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,179 since Friday. Out of 75,526 tests administered, 2,179 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.89%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 238, an increase of 13 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 33 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,809.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,091,461 an increase of, 75,526 since Friday.
Nov. 12
On Friday, 407,750 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 458 since Thursday. Out of 17,555 tests administered, 458 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.61%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 225, a decrease of 13 since Thursday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 33 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,809.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,015,935 an increase of, 17,555 since Thursday.
Also released on Friday, the Dept. of Public Health said a little more than 10,000 children across CT have gotten the COVID vaccine.
Nov. 11
Thursday, 407,292 COVID-19 cases were reported since the start of the pandemic, which was up 540 from Wednesday. Out of 22,343 tests administered, 533 were positive. That made the positivity rate 2.42 percent.
Hospitalizations were at 238, an increase of four over the previous day.
Connecticut has had 8,809 deaths since the start of the pandemic, 33 of which came in the last week.
The state has performed 11,998,380 tests since testing began.
Nov. 10
On Tuesday, 406,752 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 533 since Tuesday. Out of 17,585 tests administered, 533 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 3.03%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 234, an increase of 2 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,776.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,976,037 an increase of, 17,585 since Tuesday.
Nov. 9
During a news conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate rose to 3.2 percent, which is the highest rate the state has seen in over six weeks.
He released the full breakdown of numbers on Tuesday afternoon:
On Tuesday, 406,219 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 309 since Monday. Out of 9,578 tests administered, 309 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 3.23%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 232, an increase of 25 since Monday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,776.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,958,452 an increase of, 9,578 since Monday.
Nov. 8
On Monday, 405,910 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 941 since Friday. Out of 36,557 tests administered, 941 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.57%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 207, an increase of 10 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,776.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,948,874 an increase of, 36,557 since Friday.
Nov. 5
On Friday, 404,969 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 320 since Thursday. Out of 24,051 tests administered, 320 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 1.33%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 197, a decrease of 12 since Thursday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,776.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,912,317 an increase of, 24,051 since Thursday.
Nov. 4
On Thursday, 404,649 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 431 since Wednesday. Out of 19,131 tests administered, 431 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.25%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 209, a decrease of 6 since Wednesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,776.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,888,266 an increase of, 19,131 since Wednesday.
Nov. 3
On Wednesday, 404,218 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 391 since Tuesday. Out of 21,470 tests administered, 391 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 1.82%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 215, an increase of 11 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 30 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,751.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,869,135 an increase of, 21,470 since Tuesday.
Nov. 2
On Tuesday, 403,827 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 412 since Monday. Out of 15,590 tests administered, 412 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.64%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 204, a decrease of 1 since Monday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 30 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,751.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,847,665 an increase of, 15,590 since Monday.
Nov. 1
On Monday, 403,415 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 832 since Friday. Out of 50,606 tests administered, 832 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 1.64%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 205, an increase of 15 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 30 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,751.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,832,075 an increase of, 50,606 since Friday.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
As of October 31, 2021, 17,883 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been identified. Of the 2,388,308 persons who are fully vaccinated, 0.75 percent have contracted the virus.
For the week beginning October 24, 2021, unvaccinated persons had a 10x greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
For the week beginning October 24, 2021, unvaccinated persons had a 34x greater risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
