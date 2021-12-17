(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Dec. 17
On Friday, 455,566 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,443 since Thursday. Out of 21,269 tests administered, 1,443 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 6.78%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 736, an increase of 26 since Thursday.
The governor’s office also said of those 736 people hospitalized, 563 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 56 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,002.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,992,187, an increase of 21,269 since Thursday.
Dec. 16
On Thursday, 454,123 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,085 since Wednesday. Out of 29,187 tests administered, 2,085 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 7.14%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 710, down by 6 since Wednesday.
The governor’s office also said of those 710 people hospitalized, 533 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 56 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,002.
A total of 29 new cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed, bringing the total to 40.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,970,918, an increase of 29,187 since Wednesday.
Dec. 15
On Wednesday, 452,038 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,723 since Tuesday. Out of 24,082 tests administered, 1,723 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 7.15%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 716, up by 35 since Tuesday.
The governor’s office also said of those 716 people hospitalized, 537 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 37 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,946.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,941,731 an increase of 24,082 since Tuesday.
Dec. 14
On Tuesday, 450,315 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,999 since Monday. Out of 36,747 tests administered, 2,999 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 8.16%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 681, up by 36 since Monday.
The governor’s office also said of those 681 people hospitalized, 521 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 37 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,946.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,917,649, an increase of 36,747 since Monday.
Dec. 13
On Monday, 447,316 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,220 since Friday. Out of 55,146 tests administered, 1,220 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.21%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 645, up by 60 since Friday.
The governor’s office also said of those 645 people hospitalized, 502 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 37 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,946.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,880, 902, an increase of 55,146 since Friday.
Dec. 10
On Friday, 439,423 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 3,280 since Thursday Out of 53,948 tests administered,3,280 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 6.08%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 585, up by 9 since Thursday.
The governor’s office also said of those 585 people hospitalized, 450 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 37 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,946.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,683,845, an increase of 53,948 since Thursday.
The total number of Omicron variant cases in the state is up by nine, bringing the overall total to eleven.
Dec. 9
On Thursday, 436,143 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 2,679 since Wednesday. Out of 41,361 tests administered, 2,679 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 6.48%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 576, up by 1 since Wednesday.
The governor’s office also said of those 576 people hospitalized, 446 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 37 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,946.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,629,897, an increase of 41,361 since Wednesday.
Dec. 8
On Wednesday, 433,464 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 789 since Tuesday. Out of 15,841 tests administered, 789 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 4.98%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 575, up by 50 since Tuesday.
The governor’s office also said of those 575 people hospitalized, 442 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 44 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,909.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,588,536, an increase of, 15,841 since Tuesday.
During a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate dropped to 4.98%.
The full daily numbers are expected to be released later in the day.
Dec. 7
On Tuesday, 432,675 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,919 since Monday. Out of 23,047 tests administered, 1,919 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 8.33%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 525, up by 25 since Monday.
The governor’s office also said of those 525 people hospitalized, 400 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 44 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,909.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,572,695, an increase of, 23,047 since Monday.
The state also announced the second omicron case which was detected in Fairfield County. Officials said a fully vaccinated man in his 20s developed mild symptoms on Dec. 2 and tested positive on Dec. 4 by an at-home rapid antigen test and a molecular test. He also reportedly traveled to New York City the week before his symptoms started.
During a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state's positivity rate jumped to 8.3%. He also said hospitalizations are over 500.
The full daily numbers are expected to be released later in the day.
Dec. 6
On Monday, 430,756 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 5,481 since Friday. Out of 94,544 tests administered, 5,481 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 5.8%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 500, up by 80 since Friday.
The governor’s office also said of those 500 people hospitalized, 386 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 44 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,909.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,549,648, an increase of, 94,544 since Friday.
Dec. 3
On Friday, 425,275 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 863 since Thursday. Out of 16,268 tests administered, 863 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 5.30%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 420, up by 6 since Thursday.
The governor’s office also said of those 420 people hospitalized, 332 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 44 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,909.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,455,104, an increase of, 16,268 since Thursday.
Dec. 2
On Thursday, 424,412 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,627 since Wednesday. Out of 24,940 tests administered, 1,627 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 6.52%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 414, up by 29 since Wednesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 44 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,909.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,438,836, an increase of, 24,940 since Wednesday.
Dec. 1
On Wednesday, 422,785 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,093 since Tuesday. Out of 20,343 tests administered, 1,093 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 5.37%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 385, up by 20 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. However, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, as of Wednesday, 31 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,865.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,413,896, an increase of, 20,343 since Tuesday.
(23) comments
Florida positivity rate 9.7 people per 100,000. Vaccination rate 61.9%
Connecticut positivity rate 29.7 per 100,000. Vaccination rate 72.8%
DeSantis is vilified by the media
Lamont is considered an example of best practices. (sort of like his parter Cuomo was)
Draw your own conclusions, most of you can, save for Duffy the magnificent.
A casual oversimplification from a hyper political fool? Shocking. It is winter here and in an unsurprising twist viruses don't care about your silly politics or imaginary borders. You may quote me on this. Let us know where you earned your degree in science.
I agree with Verdad that seasonality and geography are more important factors than vaccination rate, mask usage, social distance adherence, etc. All of those measures that were put in place by governments have proven to be of very little relevance. SunnyDay is also absolutely correct that our media vilifies the Republican governors who stop pretending masks/lockdown work.
The unvaccinated aren't a danger to the public, they're a danger to the narrative.
Posting the same four comments over and over and over really drives home your point. Brava..
The third dose strengthens the immune system, so after the fourth dose you are already protected. When 80% of population will receive the fifth dose, the restrictions can be removed, because the sixth dose stops the virus from multiplying and prevents it from spreading. I am calm and believe that the seventh dose will solve our problems, and we have no reason to be afraid of the eighth dose. Clinical studies with the ninth dose have shown that antibodies are more stable after the tenth dose. The eleventh dose ensures that there will be no new mutations, so there is no reason to criticize the idea of the twelfth dose...
#2shotsanddone
#wellduh
As of December 02, 2021, 25793 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been identified. Of the 2433460 persons who are fully vaccinated, 1.06 percent have contracted the virus.
For the week beginning November 21, 2021, unvaccinated persons had a 4.5x greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
For the week beginning November 21, 2021, unvaccinated persons had a 31.1x greater risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
The omicron variant has symptoms like mild soreness and exhaustion, the same things you’d feel after a hard day at work.
No wonder liberals are terrified of it.
Something is odd. I've taken 2 of the shots and feel fine. However in my social circle only those vaccinated seem to be catching covid again? I wonder what the science will show on this 6 months from now as another variant spreads. There has to be a reason.
Most of the response to covid has been odd. Unfortunately I doubt we will ever get an accurate and honest analysis of the data for a valid retrospective. As a person who prefers to make decisions based on facts rather than emotion, I have paid a lot of attention to the studies and data on this topic. Doing so, I have found countless examples of information coming from agencies like the CDC, WHO, NIH, etc. that misrepresented with statistics, cherry picked data, didn’t account for all variables, etc. I suggest you don’t look to one of them for the “science” to explain your observation. Agencies that seem to be more political than scientific will not admit they were wrong for being 100% focused on getting the world vaccinated.
Irrelevant drivel from you. Leave your idiotic politics out of it if you can and cite the source of your allegedly correct information.
Are you not at least a bit concerned that only vaccinated people are catching this new variant so far? Or that there's been more deaths this year with vaccines due to covid than last year without vaccines? Science is about asking these questions, or at least it used to be.
There will be plenty of cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals with varying outcomes. There is no benefit to society or the individual to remain unvaccinated. The reason this is still going on is a lack of access to vaccines and/or a lack of participation.
https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/hawaii/articles/2021-12-02/omicron-variant-detected-in-unvaccinated-hawaii-resident
At this point it's clear those of us that are vaccinated spread covid just as much as those unvaccinated. To malign the unvaccinated is purely political and dangerous. Have to seen what's going on in Australia? Its reminiscent of some of the worlds darker times and many people seem to be on board which is awful. The vaccine surely protects me, but someone unvaccinated is no more harm to me than someone who is.
Pointing out that there is no benefit to the individual or society for one to remain unvaccinated is not maligning anyone, it is just a fact. COVID-19 vaccines continue to work, even in the face of the highly infectious Delta variant — especially when it comes to protecting against severe illness and death. Fully vaccinated people are also less likely to contract the coronavirus than unvaccinated people. If they don’t contract an infection, they can’t transmit the virus to others.
Person A is unvaccinated, catches covid with symptoms and stays home.
Person B is vaccinated and catches covid and has no symptoms and continues on their way.
Who would you say in this case is more a risk to the public? Just because you think it's the right thing to do and get vaccinated does not negate their body autonomy. Each individual has a choice on what they want to put in their body.
Do what you want, the facts remain the same. There is no benefit to not getting vaccinated for the individual or society. Best of luck to you and yours.
Red – You seem like a reasonable person asking valid scientific questions. My suggestion to you is to avoid trying to engage Verdad in that type of conversation. This person has demonstrated time after time that he/she is only capable of baseless character attacks and other nonsense. For quite a while Verdad’s sole response to any statement, regardless of relevance, was to ask “Are you vaccinated?”. I wish you luck if you want to try, but just wanted to warn you that you would have more success asking your questions to a four-year old.
What's your name and why are you afraid to use it?
Brian "Inane" Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
CEAGGY what you stated is truth about Verajab. Also note that BC Duffy never says boo to any avatar commenters I.D. as long as they are in agreement with him. Mr. Duffy you forgot the "S" when you wrote "inane".
Verajab (Cobarde) and Dan (Daniellle), the resident wimpy liberals here, would contradict your assessment of me, "Ethical". I'm an equal opportunity offender here.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffvillle, CT "taunting the anonymous"
