(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Oct. 1
On Friday, 391,066 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 721 since Thursday. Out of 33,342 tests administered, 721 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate of 2.16%.
Hospitalizations increased on Friday by 3, bringing the current total to 237.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 53 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,629.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,159,747 an increase of 33,342 since Thursday.
