(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Nov. 8
On Monday, 405,910 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 941 since Friday. Out of 36,557 tests administered, 941 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.57%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 207, an increase of 10 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,776.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,948,874 an increase of, 36,557 since Friday.
Nov. 5
On Friday, 404,969 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 320 since Thursday. Out of 24,051 tests administered, 320 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 1.33%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 197, a decrease of 12 since Thursday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,776.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,912,317 an increase of, 24,051 since Thursday.
Nov. 4
On Thursday, 404,649 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 431 since Wednesday. Out of 19,131 tests administered, 431 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.25%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 209, a decrease of 6 since Wednesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 25 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,776.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,888,266 an increase of, 19,131 since Wednesday.
Nov. 3
On Wednesday, 404,218 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 391 since Tuesday. Out of 21,470 tests administered, 391 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 1.82%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 215, an increase of 11 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 30 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,751.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,869,135 an increase of, 21,470 since Tuesday.
Nov. 2
On Tuesday, 403,827 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 412 since Monday. Out of 15,590 tests administered, 412 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 2.64%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 204, a decrease of 1 since Monday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 30 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,751.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,847,665 an increase of, 15,590 since Monday.
Nov. 1
On Monday, 403,415 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 832 since Friday. Out of 50,606 tests administered, 832 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 1.64%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 205, an increase of 15 since Friday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 30 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,751.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 11,832,075 an increase of, 50,606 since Friday.
(9) comments
It's almost like the number hasn't really changed, and spikes in hospitalization follow seasonal illnesses that go around. This is why the distinction between "from covid" and "with covid" is important. 99% of these people would be in the hospital regardless.
Plandemic is over WFSB but keep trying.
Pure blood isn't yellow. Keep wearing your online mask.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
As of October 31, 2021, 17,883 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated persons in Connecticut have been identified. Of the 2,388,308 persons who are fully vaccinated, 0.75 percent have contracted the virus.
For the week beginning October 24, 2021, unvaccinated persons had a 10x greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
For the week beginning October 24, 2021, unvaccinated persons had a 34x greater risk of dying from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated persons.
Good Lord...Will you and Mr Duffy please give it up? Covid is OVER.
Stadiums are filled with THOUSANDS of people. People are pushing back against the tyranical mandates, and your lord and saviors Fauci and Lamont have been cast aside.
Join the rest of us and move on. There is so much to enjoy out there if you would just leave the Branch COVIDian compound
I got vaccinated in March to help end the pandemic. All you do is whine and cry. Have fun in Florida.
I plan to. Excited to be moving to the state with the LOWEST rate of Covid. All without mandates and executive orders.
Enjoy living under King Ned's thumb
https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-51.pdf
https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-82.pdf
