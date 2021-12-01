(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Dec. 1
On Wednesday, 422,785 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,093 since Tuesday. Out of 20,343 tests administered, 1,093 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 5.37%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 385, up by 20 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. However, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, as of Wednesday, 31 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,865.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,413,896, an increase of, 20,343 since Tuesday.
