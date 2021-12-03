(WFSB) -- The Coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Connecticut and the entire country.
Below is a breakdown of developments in the state as they happen:
Dec. 3
On Friday, 425,275 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 863 since Thursday. Out of 16,268 tests administered, 863 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 5.30%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 420, up by 6 since Thursday.
The governor’s office also said of those 420 people hospitalized, 332 are not fully vaccinated.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 44 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,909.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,455,104, an increase of, 16,268 since Thursday.
Dec. 2
On Thursday, 424,412 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,627 since Wednesday. Out of 24,940 tests administered, 1,627 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 6.52%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 414, up by 29 since Wednesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. As of Thursday, 44 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,909.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,438,836, an increase of, 24,940 since Wednesday.
Dec. 1
On Wednesday, 422,785 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, which is up 1,093 since Tuesday. Out of 20,343 tests administered, 1,093 came back positive. That results in a positivity rate 5.37%.
The current number of hospitalizations is at 385, up by 20 since Tuesday.
Data on COVID-19 associated deaths is updated every Thursday. However, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, as of Wednesday, 31 new COVID-associated deaths were reported, bringing the total so far since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,865.
The number of total tests performed since the pandemic began is now at 12,413,896, an increase of, 20,343 since Tuesday.
(7) comments
The omicron variant has symptoms like mild soreness and exhaustion, the same things you’d feel after a hard day at work.
No wonder liberals are terrified of it.
Something is odd. I've taken 2 of the shots and feel fine. However in my social circle only those vaccinated seem to be catching covid again? I wonder what the science will show on this 6 months from now as another variant spreads. There has to be a reason.
Most of the response to covid has been odd. Unfortunately I doubt we will ever get an accurate and honest analysis of the data for a valid retrospective. As a person who prefers to make decisions based on facts rather than emotion, I have paid a lot of attention to the studies and data on this topic. Doing so, I have found countless examples of information coming from agencies like the CDC, WHO, NIH, etc. that misrepresented with statistics, cherry picked data, didn’t account for all variables, etc. I suggest you don’t look to one of them for the “science” to explain your observation. Agencies that seem to be more political than scientific will not admit they were wrong for being 100% focused on getting the world vaccinated.
Irrelevant drivel from you. Leave your idiotic politics out of it if you can and cite the source of your allegedly correct information.
Are you not at least a bit concerned that only vaccinated people are catching this new variant so far? Or that there's been more deaths this year with vaccines due to covid than last year without vaccines? Science is about asking these questions, or at least it used to be.
Red – You seem like a reasonable person asking valid scientific questions. My suggestion to you is to avoid trying to engage Verdad in that type of conversation. This person has demonstrated time after time that he/she is only capable of baseless character attacks and other nonsense. For quite a while Verdad’s sole response to any statement, regardless of relevance, was to ask “Are you vaccinated?”. I wish you luck if you want to try, but just wanted to warn you that you would have more success asking your questions to a four-year old.
What's your name and why are you afraid to use it?
Brian "Inane" Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
