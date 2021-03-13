NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A huge step forward as New Haven Public Schools look to put the pandemic behind them.
Mayor Justin Elicker announced Saturday that all of the public school staff members that signed up to receive the COVID vaccine have been vaccinated within a ten day span.
That includes support staff, custodians, and bus drivers.
On March 13 of last year, New Haven Public Schools officially shifted to remote learning for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have come a long way New Haven, but there is more work to do," Mayor Elicker said in a statement.
The city of New Haven has already hosted eighteen pop up vaccination sites in undeserved communities and just kicked off a campaign that encourages residents to sign up to get the COVID vaccine.
In addition, Mayor Elicker is also encouraging those educators that reside in the city of New Haven and haven't heard back from their employer about getting vaccinated to contact the city at 203-946-6999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.