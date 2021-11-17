HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s daily positivity rate stood at 4.3 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, a number that hasn’t been reported in almost two months.

It came as all adults could be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as soon as this Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize Pfizer’s booster shot for adults 18 years old and up as soon as Thursday.

Channel 3 learned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may sign off on it Friday.

Doctors said the extra protection could be key to clamping down on rising case numbers as we head into the holiday season.

As of Wednesday morning, anyone 65 and up or at high risk of infection or exposure can get a booster six months after their last jab.

"When we look back on this, we will see that boosters are likely a very critical part of the immunization regimen and not a bonus or a luxury,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Several states already approved the extra dose.

"At this point, we know that immunity wanes over time,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner. “We also know that a third dose of the Pfizer, Moderna vaccine will substantially increase protection again."

On Monday, the CDC reported more than 150,000 new infections for the first time in two months.

The U.S. is averaging more than 82,000 new COVID cases per day. That’s up 11 percent from two weeks ago.

“We've collected new data now showing the importance of third immunization and the states are able to be a little bit more nimble and move faster,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine.

A new poll from Monmouth University found 68 percent of Americans planned to spend Thanksgiving with at least the same amount of people as they did before the pandemic. That's up from 46 percent last year.

Pfizer seeks FDA emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 antiviral pill Pfizer announced Tuesday that it is seeking emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill, known as PF-07321332 or Paxlovid.

Fifty-eight percent of all Americans are fully vaccinated.

"For the FDA to say, ‘everybody, all adults should be getting a booster dose’ will be really huge to clarify that muddled messaging that never should have happened in the first place,” Wen said.

Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental antiviral pill called Paxlovid to treat COVID-19. That could be another potential tool in the fight against COVID.

The White House said it is finalizing a contract to purchase 10 million doses of the drug. An official announcement is expected as soon as this week.