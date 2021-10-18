(WFSB) - The nation's top health agencies could approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.
The agencies may allow Americans to get a different booster than what they originally received.
That would be specifically for the 15 million Americans who got the Johnson & Johnson shot.
"I think it's critical that we prevent infection as much as we can," said Dr. Steven Pergam, infection prevention medical director, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
The approval would come nearly a month after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave Pfizer the green light for Pfizer booster shots.
More than 1,000 Americans are still dying from COVID-19 every day, most of them are unvaccinated, according to the latest data from the CDC.
"It's very, very clear that there's waning immunity, and we need to boost individuals who have received any of the three products that we've been dealing with right now,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease authority.
An FDA advisory panel recommended the two vaccines last week.
It's now up to the full FDA and CDC to give the final greenlight, nearly a month after doing the same for Pfizer.
Seventy-seven percent of Americans 12 and older have at least one shot so far. Many public and private organizations want 100 percent of their employees protected against the virus.
Health official said they're hopeful the FDA will also grant emergency approval next month of a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
In Connecticut, the COVID positivity rate was at 1.87 percent, according to the latest data from the state.
More than 2.3 million people in Connecticut are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.