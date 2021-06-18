WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
The Connecticut Airport Authority is set to announce the clinic's details on Friday morning.
A news conference is set for 10 a.m. Stream it here or below:
The clinic is the result of a partnership between the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Health.
