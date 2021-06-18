WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A temporary COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
The Connecticut Airport Authority announced the clinic's details on Friday morning during a news conference.
Starting Friday, vaccinations will be available at no cost to passengers and airport employees, volunteers and visitors.
The clinic is located in the airport’s baggage claim and will run daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It’ll run until June 25.
The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be offered at the clinic to anyone who is 18 years and older.
The Pfizer vaccine will also be available to anyone 12 years and older, but minors must be accompanies by a parent or guardian. A second dose will be required 21 days later, and Griffin Health staff will provide details for scheduling that dose.
“We are pleased to make vaccinations easily accessible at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “The new, temporary vaccination clinic reinforces our ongoing commitment to safety, while also providing an added convenience to our passengers and the entire airport community. We thank the Department of Public Health and Griffin Health for their partnership in this important initiative.”
“Connecticut has been a national leader in vaccinations, but there is still more to be done to ensure that our residents are protected from this deadly virus. That is why partnerships like this, with the Connecticut Airport Authority and Griffin Health, are so critical to our work in turning the page on this virus and returning to a sense of normalcy,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD, MPH. “This summer is already looking much brighter than the last, and this clinic provides a convenient option for Connecticut travelers to receive the vaccine and head into this season knowing they are protected and able to safely enjoy all it has to offer.”
The clinic is the result of a partnership between the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.