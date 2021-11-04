(WFSB) – Cities and towns across the state are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11.
East Hartford
East Hartford Health Department is partnering with Griffin Health to conduct two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children five to 11 years of age.
- Location: Raymond Library, 840 Main St., East Hartford (Meeting Room 1)
- Dates: Saturday, November 13, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesday, November 16, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Residents are encouraged to contact the East Hartford Health Department at (860) 291-7324 to reserve a spot. Walk-ins will be accepted.
- Parents will be entered into a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card for each child 5 to 11 years of age vaccinated.
Griffin Hospital
- Naugatuck – Child vaccines offered at 727 Rubber Ave. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 3-6 p.m.
- Shelton – Child vaccines offered Mondays & Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. at 10 Progress Dr. They are also offered the same location on Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Hartford HealthCare
- Nov. 13 – Staples Fieldhouse in Westport, 70 North Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Children can get their second dose on Saturday, Dec. 4.
- Nov. 14 – Dunkin’ Donuts Park, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 860.757.4830 for information and scheduling. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Children will get their second dose on Sunday, Dec. 5.
- To schedule an appointment for another time with Hartford HealthCare or see a schedule of mobile vaccine clinics, click here.
Yale New Haven Health
Vaccinations will be administered starting Thursday, Nov. 4 at the following locations:
- 226 Mill Hill Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06610
- Scranton Building, 200 Orchard St., New Haven, CT 06511
- NEMG Walk-In Care, 4A Devine St., North Haven, CT 06473
- NEMG Walk-In Care, 194 Howard St., New London, CT 06320
- Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd., Noble Conference Center, Greenwich, CT 06830
To sign up for an appointment, click here.
UConn Health
UConn Health is partnering with the West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District to have pediatric-aged patients 5 to 11 come to the UConn Health Outpatient Pavilion for vaccination on two days with their parent or guardian on:
- Saturday, Nov. 6
- Friday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parents can call UConn Health’s vaccine scheduling line to make an appointment by calling 860-679-5589. No walk-ins will be accepted.
You can find more about kids vaccines on the state's website here.
