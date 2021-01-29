HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The extreme cold hasn’t put a pause on the fight against COVID-19.
Workers and National Guard troops braved the cold to keep the vaccine and testing sites running.
The vaccine clinic at Rentschler Field in East Hartford hasn’t cut their hours short despite the cold weather.
The officials who run the clinic say they’ll continue to stay open unless the governor shuts the state down.
“To keep operations running, we do whatever we can to effectively prepare,” said Amanda Schiessl, Community Health Center.
The Community Health Center is doing whatever is needed to keep workers safe as they give out the coronavirus vaccine.
A clinic at Rentschler Field kept its normal hours, even with windchills below zero for much of the day. A CHC testing site in Waterbury also opened as normal.
“We’ll be out here as long as the governor keeps the state open,” said Gary Wallace, Director of Community Relations for Community Health Center.
But cold weather precautions were in place. Workers were bundled up, some had propane heaters nearby for warmth and workers took turns being outside. The rest were encouraged to seek shelter inside trailers.
“We encourage the teams to take as many breaks and rotations as possible,” Schiessl said.
CHC also said the cold had no impact on turnout, getting the same attendance rate for appointments as they normally would.
The Waterbury testing site also had patients lined up before it opened.
“I know there’s some hesitancy around the vaccine, but we all really need to do our part,” Wallace said.
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal was at the Waterbury testing site to thank workers and the National Guard.
“Our National Guard, our Community Health Center are out here ono the coldest day of the year,” Blumenthal said.
Blumenthal also used his appearance to push for a proposed $1.9 billion COVID-relief package.
