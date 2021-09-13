(WFSB) - As COVID-19 cases become more and more common in children, doctors and experts are working to get a vaccine for them.
They said one could be ready in just a few weeks.
Health experts said if everything goes as planned, there could be a vaccine authorized for children by next month.
"We're seeing infections throughout every age group," said Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief, Texas Children's Hospital.
Every week, more children are getting COVID-19.
Health experts said they’ve been working to make a vaccine available to those ages 5 to 11. One is already available to those 12 and up.
"That is our goal, October,” Versalovic said. “We are doing everything we can now to move these trials ahead, and they're moving ahead well."
Versalovic said he is helping to run children’s trials.
The Food and Drug Administration said after those trials, it will work with manufacturers to analyze the data.
Then those manufacturers can submit an emergency authorization.
After that, the FDA will evaluate benefits and risks, a process that could take a matter of weeks.
"You could potentially have a vaccine available to children age 5 to 11 by Halloween,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, on CBS’s Face the Nation.
Experts said the vaccine doses that are currently being studied in younger children are not necessarily the same vaccine doses that have been approved for other age groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.