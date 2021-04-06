WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The COVID-19 vaccine program for veterans and their families is expanding.
All veterans, their spouses, and their caregivers can now get vaccines without making an appointment.
The Veterans and Every Spouse (SAVE LIVES) Act provides COVID vaccines at VA clinics to veterans, veteran spouses, and caregivers. Previously, only those veterans enrolled in the VA Health System could receive a vaccine through the VA.
Senator Richard Blumenthal visited the VA in West Haven on Tuesday morning to talk about a federal bill that allowed this to happen.
“On a number of visits, I heard some vets say to me ‘I really wish I could bring my spouse, or my caregiver’,” Blumenthal said.
For more information, click here.
