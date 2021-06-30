NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Visitors at New Haven’s Lighthouse Point Park can now get a vaccine all summer long.
A new pop-up COVID clinic is set up in the parking lot.
It’s being run by the mobile team from Griffin Health and the Department of Public Health from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day through August, except for the July 4 holiday.
Those interested can get the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the two dose Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone ages 12-17 can get a vaccine too, they just need their parent here to sign off on it.
For a little more incentive, those getting vaccinated at the park will also get either a $10 Dunkin Donuts gift card or a free ticket to Quassy Amusement Park.
While the beach was hopping on Tuesday, the clinic was slow.
In New Haven, the city said about 60 percent of the residents have already received at least one dose, but they want to get closer to that level of herd immunity.
To get there, they’ll continue to target that 18-25 age group that has shown a greatest amount of hesitancy so far.
“For us in the city of New Haven, we’ve done more than 155 pop ups, and we we’ll continue to do that because we’re trying to achieve and get one shot in the arm,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. “We have about 27,000 individuals in our city to get close to that herd immunity that we’re looking for. So, we want to encourage you, even if five people come out, we will be at a location near you.”
While you can bring the vaccine to where the people are, people still need to want the vaccine.
So far, it’s been extremely slow, and the health director said the East Shore section of the city has noticed a lag in vaccination numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.