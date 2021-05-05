HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State and city leaders joined Hartford HealthCare officials at the Yard Goats stadium on Wednesday afternoon to announce vaccination opportunities for fans at upcoming games.
Vaccines will be offered to fans starting next Tuesday, May 11.
Vaccines will be offered at select games throughout the month of May, including May 12, May 18 and May 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Weekend vaccinations will take place on Sunday, May 16 and Sunday, May 23 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Participants will also receive a Dunkin Donuts gift card and four tickets to future Yard Goats games.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up eligible to register
No appointment is necessary, but people can register in advance by clicking here.
