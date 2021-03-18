(WFSB) -- Connecticut continues to see more cases of COVID-19 variants.
The state is now seeing cases of another variant that was first detected in Brazil, and two variants that were first detected in California.
Variant cases have been reported from 66 towns in the state, the most being in New Haven with 54 cases.
There are more than 250 cases of the variant first detected in the United Kingdom, known as B.1.1.7, being reported in Connecticut.
There are a handful of cases of the South African variant being reported, one case of the Brazil variant, detected in Guilford, and three cases of the California variant being reported.
Earlier this month, the state said a person who had tested positive for the UK variant passed away.
The person was between the ages of 30 and 40.
