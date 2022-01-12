NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A cow died in a huge barn fire in Norwich.
Crews said they rushed to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The fire was reported on Corning Road.
Firefighters told Channel 3 that a 100-foot barn was engulfed in flames.
A family member removed all the other animals from the barn in time.
Crews had the fire under control around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
