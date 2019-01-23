NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A cow that had been on the loose in New Britain has been found and is being relocated out of the state.
Mayor Erin Stewart said the cow was first spotted in New Year's Eve near the Plainville town line.
She posted a photo of it to her Twitter account.
However, now nearly a month later, she said the cow has been rescued and is on its way to the Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen, NY.
The cow has been rescued and is being MOoved out of state! #moobritain thank you @FarmSanctuary ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QNpA3M9udY— Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) January 23, 2019
