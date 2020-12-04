BETHLEHEM, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters rescued a wayward cow from a swimming pool in Bethlehem on Thursday.
The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department said the animal became trapped in the inground pool after it escaped its pen.
It fell through the pool's cover.
Firefighters said they put on their cold water rescue suits to enter the water and free the cow from the pool cover.
They then helped the animal to the shallow end and used ropes and slings to get it up the steps.
The cow was not hurt and returned to its owners.
