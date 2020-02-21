NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - They called it a "high steaks" pursuit.
According to state police, they responded to a portion of Route 184 in North Stonington on Friday morning for a report of cows blocking traffic.
Troopers said they found about a dozen cows impeding the road.
With the help of local ranchers, they said they herded the cows back into their pasture.
They animals made it back safe.
State police made light of the situation with a number of puns on social media.
"Troopers were able to get the cows to mooove along the road back to their pasture, preventing an udder disaster," they wrote.
(1) comment
He’s on his way to the casino.
