NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- A coyote reportedly attacked a dog in New Canaan on Sunday evening.
Officials with the New Canaan Animal Control said a dog owner said his or her dog was attacked by a coyote on Shady Knoll Lane at about 5 p.m.
Officials said the owner frightened the coyote and it dropped the dog. The dog suffered two punctures on the neck and ear.
Sunday’s attack is the third reported coyote attack in the southwestern section of New Canaan over the past month, officials said.
Officials said coyotes are being sighted routinely at Waveny Park, as well as the areas around the train tracks and the Merritt Parkway Greenway.
For more information about Coyote Safety please contact New Canaan Animal Control at 203-594-3510.
