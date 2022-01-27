SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -The Connecticut State Police (CPS) are investigating an accident on the entrance ramp of exit 12 on Route 8.
Police say there are serious injuries.
There will be detours and closures around Old Stratford Rd. for several hours.
Drivers should consider alternate routes and avoid the area.
