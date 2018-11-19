WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) -- A New England based fragrance, soaps and lotion company is closing its Connecticut facility.
More than 100 people for Crabtree & Evelyn will be out of jobs at the beginning of next year.
The company is closing its Woodstock manufacturing facility as it shifts to a third party supplier.
However, it's corporate offices will remain open.
Crabtree and Evelyn produced and distributed more than 90 percent of its products from the Woodstock facility.
The company said 111 employees will be impacted.
It is expected that the manufacturing facility will cease operations on Jan. 14, and that the distribution center will close on April 1.
There is a Crabtree & Evelyn outlet store in Putnam.
The company’s products are also sold at two dozen specialty shops and gift stores around the state.
