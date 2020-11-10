EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut restaurant is issuing a statement after a decoration on display in the store appeared to resemble a noose.
Cracker Barrel in East Windsor issued the apology, saying a decoration item, which was an antique electric soldering iron, came with a cord that was “wrapped in a way that should have been noticed and corrected before it was ever displayed."
It has since been removed after it was noticed by a customer, the restaurant said in a statement on Monday.
Cracker Barrel went on to say “While this display was unintentional, it was completely unacceptable and against our company’s philosophy of seeking to create a welcoming environment for everyone. We are grateful to our guest who pointed this out so we could correct our mistake."
