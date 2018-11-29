WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- Craft brewers across the country, including Connecticut, are coming together for a good cause.
More than 1,000 breweries are making a special batch of beer to help raise money for the victims of the California wildfires.
The idea for the special fundraiser started with one of the most popular craft brewery in country-- Sierra Nevada, in California, which had a number of employees lose everything in the camp fire.
The guys at New England Brewing Company know a thing or two about beer, and pretty soon they’ll take that passion for the perfect IPA and pitch in to help make a difference.
“My instant reaction, everyone’s reaction was yes, yes. Let’s do it,” said Rob Leonard, of New England Brewing Company.
Their one of the many craft brewers committed to pumping out a special batch of Sierra Nevada’s Resilience Butte County Proud IPA, with Sierra Nevada providing the recipe and suppliers donating the ingredients free of charge.
One hundred percent of the local proceeds will go directly to the camp fire relief fund.
“Even if 500 breweries made a 15 barrel batch, which is a smaller sized for breweries like ourselves. If each brewery did that, they would raise close to 10 million dollars,” said Marty Juliano, of New England Brewing Company.
He used to work for Sierra Nevada and has a friend out there who lost everything in the fire.
“He was in the beer business out here, before he moved out west and he’s one of upwards of 40 people that lost their homes, employees at Sierra Nevada,” Juliano said.
Along the shoreline at Stony Creek it’s a similar story for brew master Andy Schwartz.
“This is personal for me, I grew up in southern California, went to college in Los Angeles, I’ve lived the fires,” Schwartz said.
Now he and others in the craft brew business are giving back, the best way they know how, with beer.
Their batch is already fermenting and should be ready in three weeks.
“This is really cool. I love making beer first and foremost, so to be able to join all my comrades around the country and making this special beer, and helping someone in the process, is one of the coolest things, and helping someone where I grew up, its special,” Schwartz said.
It’s a tight knit community and their loyal customers are giving a hand, by raising a glass.
New England Brewing Company will start brewing the Resilience IPA in December with it being ready for release in the new year.
