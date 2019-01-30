HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford area legislators sponsored a bill that would force breweries to choose whether they would sell their beer to drink onsite or sell beer to go.
Another bill would have eliminated self-distribution to local packages stores and restaurants.
The two proposed bills had craft brewers pushing back on Wednesday, saying the bills would hurt their growing businesses. Some could have potentially even been forced to close.
John Kraszewski with Armada Brewing says if either of these bills were enacted, it would completely crush the Connecticut craft beer industry.
“Right now, a number of small craft breweries are up and starting and they rely on self-distribution because they’re not making enough product to either work with a wholesaler or they rely on tap room sale to keep the lights on,” Kraszewski said.
Brewers are reaching out to their customers, encouraging them to call their state legislators. Brewers themselves are doing so as well.
On Wednesday, State Representative Brandon McGee said the bills wouldn’t be going forward. He talked to brewery owners today to start a conversation after someone from a package store reached out to him.
“Folks aren’t coming in buying six packs like they used to,” McGee said. “That really started this conversation.”
The pushback killed the two proposed bills, and now craft brewers say they will shift their focus to getting rid of the state-imposed limit of home much beer customers can buy to bring home.
