AVON, CT (WFSB) - A mother in Avon fired up her sewing machine to make face masks and ship them across the country.
Kristen Skelton said she got the sewing bug in middle school.
Her Etsy shop, Milo and Molly, features women's scarves and fabric accessories.
She recently added a new product to her lineup: Face masks.
"I decided to start sewing them because I wanted my family to be covered," Skelton said. "Well there's other people that need them too [such as] my friends. I can't cover some people and not other people."
Last Friday, she said she posted her masks on Instagram and Facebook and the orders quickly came.
Skelton said she found a template online and got to work with all of the extra fabric she stocked up on in her sewing room.
"The face shield style, which is this style which goes around the nose and covers the face, and it stays nice and tight as opposed to the accordian style one," she explained. "I decided to do fabric ties because some people want to tie them really tight because for some people that's easier."
Skelton said they're machine washable and come in sizes for men, women and children.
"I've been trying to tailor the patterns to those who are going to be wearing them," she said.
She has already shipped packages of masks all over the country.
Skelton said she's not asking for money.
"I figure everybody needs them," she said. "It's recommended that everyone have them if they need to go out of the house. In a situation like this, there's easily people who [would] easily be able to buy them for their whole family and then there's a lot of people who would not be."
She said covering one's face to leave the house shouldn't be a hardship.
Skelton said chipping in for shipping is welcome, but she said she's just happy to be doing her part.
For more information, head to her Etsy website here.
