GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Public schools in Groton closed for the day on Tuesday following a power outage caused by a crane.
Groton Public Schools posted the closure to its website.
While all of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 reopened before 7:30 a.m., only the left lane on the southbound side was open.
The incident happened between exits 87 and 88.
According to Groton Utilities, a crane was installing new signs over I-95 when it hit the lines.
As a result, multiple fires were reported and lines came down. Customer power outages were also reported.
Groton Utilities said it continues to assess the damage and take steps to protect the public.
For a detour, drivers can take Route 1.
For real-times traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
