WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A crane struck power lines and partially knocked out power to an area of Wethersfield.
According to dispatchers, it happened at the intersection of Mill Street and the Silas Deane Highway.
The intersection is closed to traffic.
It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Friday.
No injuries were reported.
Crews on the scene said the operating is fine, but shaken.
Eversource is working on the damaged lines.
The Wethersfield superintendent's office said no schools were affected.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
