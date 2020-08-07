WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash and vehicle fire is causing heavy delays on part of I-84 Eastbound in West Hartford Friday night.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation says the highway is closed between Exits 40 and 41.
The crash was first reported around 10:33 p.m.
State police say there were minor injuries as a result of the crash and nobody was hurt in the fire.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
