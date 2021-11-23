BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Route 9 in Berlin created a backup into New Britain on Tuesday morning.
According to state police, the crash happened on the southbound side of Route 9 at exit 22.
Troopers said the crash may have involved up to three vehicles.
Emergency medical services were called for reported injuries.
However, troopers said no one involved appeared to be seriously hurt.
A cause for the crash has yet to be determined.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
