MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Rt. 15 in Meriden created a lot of stop and go traffic Sunday evening.
State Police say it happened around 7 p.m. on the northbound side.
A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash.
BREAKING! Car in flames on I 91 heading north. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/zqIyCU0wsl— Christian Colón (@ColonCJC) April 4, 2021
The Exit 67 on ramp was closed as crews worked to remove the vehicles from the roadway.
No injuries have been reported as of yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.